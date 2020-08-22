2021 Mazda CX-30 Getting 2.5L Turbo for $31,000

Mazda hasn't announced all its 2021 model year changes yet, and there's thus one big scoop regarding the CX-30 lineup. That's right, the crossover is getting the same turbo engine as the Mazda3 models.
This will turn the CX-30 into one heck of a rival for those fake premium crossovers like the Mercedes GLA-Class and MINI Countryman. The engine in question is not a 2-liter like the Germans offer, but a 2.5-liter, which Mazda says will make 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet (434 Nm) of torque.
That's only on 93 octane fuel, but she'll still run on the regular stuff, lowing the output numbers to 227 hp and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm). The engine has already been announced for the Mazda3 hatchback and sedan, but can also be found on larger models. The CX-9 was the first to need a big turbo, followed by the CX-5 and the Mazda6.
The info about the 2021 model changes comes from an order guide, which was discovered by Cars Direct. They've proven very reliable in the past, and we bet Mazda dealers have already been informed about the model, so you can pretty much plan for this to be your next car.
According to our source, the starting price for the 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo will be $31,000 including a $1,100 destination charge. It will only be available with AWD and will basically match the trim of the Select Package. However, Mazda will also offer a Turbo Premium for $33,400 or a posh Premium Plus from $35,000.
We think the CX-30 has one of the nicest interiors of any compact car, even when compared to premium rivals. The exterior is at least as good as a 3 hatch, which at $31,845 with the turbo is more expensive. However, the base price does put it up against models with a better badge, all of which have their own turbos.
That's only on 93 octane fuel, but she'll still run on the regular stuff, lowing the output numbers to 227 hp and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm). The engine has already been announced for the Mazda3 hatchback and sedan, but can also be found on larger models. The CX-9 was the first to need a big turbo, followed by the CX-5 and the Mazda6.
The info about the 2021 model changes comes from an order guide, which was discovered by Cars Direct. They've proven very reliable in the past, and we bet Mazda dealers have already been informed about the model, so you can pretty much plan for this to be your next car.
According to our source, the starting price for the 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo will be $31,000 including a $1,100 destination charge. It will only be available with AWD and will basically match the trim of the Select Package. However, Mazda will also offer a Turbo Premium for $33,400 or a posh Premium Plus from $35,000.
We think the CX-30 has one of the nicest interiors of any compact car, even when compared to premium rivals. The exterior is at least as good as a 3 hatch, which at $31,845 with the turbo is more expensive. However, the base price does put it up against models with a better badge, all of which have their own turbos.