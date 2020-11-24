Mazda MX-5 Miata Turned into an Aston Martin by Japanese Tuner

What is it about the Miata that drives people to copy other cars in their tuning projects? Yeah, we get that the NB looks like a budget Viper. But you have to squint too hard at the current model to see an Aston Martin.
We love each generation of the MX-5, but even though the ND is more competent from a performance standpoint, it hasn't attracted quite as much attention from crazy tuning companies. That's kind of disappointing. Thankfully, we've just discovered the kind of project we wanted to see... in Japan. Where else?
It's well built, finished in an interesting color, and replicates an Aston Martin without being too obvious about it. Normally, Mazda's grille looks like a big smile. However, the narrow headlights do look as angry as those of a British sports car, and that must have inspired this build. We think the inspiration came from the smaller Vantage and not the DB11 or DBS, which have a less sporty grille design.
Also, the double frame of the grille is something else we see on the Vantage. The design was developed by a Japanese company called Craftech, which works in both 3D and traditional clay modeling to create FRP parts. The design of Takehiro Sakaguchi fits any post-2015 MX-5 Miata and retails in Japan for 118,000 yen, equivalent to $1,130 at today's rates.
That's not too bad for one of the most interesting kits available on this generation of Miata. It's classier than all those widebodies racers, and they also make a set of speedster humps for similar money. You can probably have them shipped, but it might not be too easy, as the official website mentioned FAX... whatever that is.
This kit reminds us of the time we discovered a Japanese tuner called DAMD had turned the Toyota GT 86 into an older-looking Aston Martin.
