2021 Mazda 100th Anniversary Special Edition Models Coming to UK From £20,995

One hundred years and counting, so Mazda is looking to make the best of the start of its second century of life. Even though the Japanese automaker produced its first fully-fledged car back in 1960 (six decades ago), the recently introduced 100th Anniversary models are diligently celebrating the centenary around the world.
The 100th Anniversary Special Edition series covers some of the most successful Mazda models from the available lineup. They are all celebrating the centenary but take their actual inspiration from the R360 Japanese kei car that kickstarted the brand’s automobile production. As such, the models arrive with a dual tone exterior and interior combination of white and burgundy hues, among others.
A Snowflake White Pearlescent shade will always be present on the body, regardless of choice – though MX-5 Miata fans also get a Dark Cherry fabric roof. Inside fans will discover burgundy leather seats and carpets, along with tailored centenary badges on the headrests, floor mats and even the key fob. The symbol is also present outside – on the sides and the alloys.
If you want the most affordable centenary model, then you should choose the little Mazda2 subcompact which starts off at £20,995. On the other hand, the priciest collector model is the large Mazda6 flagship at £33,995. Interested customers need to know that Mazda is only offering five examples from each model.
The same quota will be offered when selecting the 100th Anniversary CX-5 SUV that should become available a little later than the others (though still before the start of 2021). The pricing details for the larger crossover have not been announced, though. Fans will have more chances to snatch a limited-edition MX-5, Mazda3 or CX-30 because the automaker is assigning 100 units from each model series to the UK market.
The £29,995 Mazda3 and the £31,695 crossover arrive with the same engine option under the hood – the carmaker’s new Skyactiv-X engine with 180 ps. Meanwhile, the 100th Anniversary MX-5 Convertible is priced from £29,995 just like the Mazda3 but features the slightly more potent 2.0-liter 184 ps engine.
