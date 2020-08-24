Android Auto Freezing Bug Now Affecting Mazda Cars

This Is No Longer an Expedition Vehicle, It’s a Tiny But Complete Mobile Home

If you're thinking of listening to some music while driving your Mazda with Android Auto running on the head unit, well, that really may not be the best idea.



The issue was first reported on Google’s forums nearly two months ago, but no fix has been offered since then, so more Mazda owners confirmed the whole thing is happening in their vehicles too.



The problem is pretty easy to describe. Android Auto is running on the car’s screen just fine, so you can use navigation, Google Assistant, and listen to a radio station without any kind of error. But the moment you fire up Spotify or any other music player, Android Auto just freezes, and the only way to get it back up and running is by rebooting your phone.



Until now, it looks like the



“I have a 2019 Mazda3 Sedan and have the same issues. Most [of] the time I have to restart my phone to get it working correctly. It's honestly the worst. I've tried multiple apps and they all have these issues,” one user explains on the Google



Is there any workaround for the whole thing? Sadly, no. At this point, it’s really not clear what’s causing the freezing on Android Auto, but if you think it’s all because of a recent update, one easy way to figure this out is to just downgrade to a previous version of the app.



