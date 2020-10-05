Mazda RX-7 Miata Is the Conversion Kit We Need

While certain die-hard aficionados will instantly agree to the title above, there will be other enthusiasts asking a simple question: why? And while we're answering this, we've brought along a rendering that makes everything easier to imagine.
It's all simple, really: while Mazda is bringing back the Wankel engine as a range-extender, the limitations of such a motor, along with the ever-stricter emission regulations, mean we probably won't get to see the Japanese automaker delivering a new rotary-powered sportscar.
And, with the cult status of the final, FD-generation RX-7 (this was built between 1991 and 2002) only appearing to grow, the pixel painting we have here proposes a conversion kit that would gift the current ND-generation MX-5 Miata with the looks of said brap-brap machine, albeit while mixing the two styles. So, hell yes, we'd like to see this sort of goodies being offered by aftermarket producers!
Digital label spdesignsest, who is behind the 2D stunt that now sits on our screens, has come up with front and rear views of the package, so we can get a pretty clear idea on the final design.
Of course, the road from such a rendering to an actual kit is long and winding (for one, at least as far as automotive producers are concerned, pop-up headlights haven't been around for quite a while, mostly due to legal reasons).
Then again, there's already a rich history of aftermarket conversions that help Mazda sportscars... travel in time. We're talking about Mazda-to-Mazda examples, such as the now-famous Pandem Boss kit that gives the FD RX-7 a retro RX-3-style front end and even an FD RX-7 posterior conversion for the NB Miata (jump to the 15:22 point of the YouTube video below for this).
And while there are also kits that see the little Japanese roadster embracing other identities (1966 Corvette Sting Ray, anybody?), this is another story for another time.
And, with the cult status of the final, FD-generation RX-7 (this was built between 1991 and 2002) only appearing to grow, the pixel painting we have here proposes a conversion kit that would gift the current ND-generation MX-5 Miata with the looks of said brap-brap machine, albeit while mixing the two styles. So, hell yes, we'd like to see this sort of goodies being offered by aftermarket producers!
Digital label spdesignsest, who is behind the 2D stunt that now sits on our screens, has come up with front and rear views of the package, so we can get a pretty clear idea on the final design.
Of course, the road from such a rendering to an actual kit is long and winding (for one, at least as far as automotive producers are concerned, pop-up headlights haven't been around for quite a while, mostly due to legal reasons).
Then again, there's already a rich history of aftermarket conversions that help Mazda sportscars... travel in time. We're talking about Mazda-to-Mazda examples, such as the now-famous Pandem Boss kit that gives the FD RX-7 a retro RX-3-style front end and even an FD RX-7 posterior conversion for the NB Miata (jump to the 15:22 point of the YouTube video below for this).
And while there are also kits that see the little Japanese roadster embracing other identities (1966 Corvette Sting Ray, anybody?), this is another story for another time.