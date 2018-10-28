autoevolution

Mazda CX-8 Gets Two 2.5-Liter Engines in Japan, Turbo Makes 230 HP

28 Oct 2018, 21:34 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The CX-8 is a nifty car because it was only supposed to be sold in Japan, where the roads were too small for the CX-9. However, many Asian countries loved the idea of a CX-5 with two more seats, even though it had the wrong kind of engine.
9 photos
Mazda CX-8 Gets Two 2.5-Liter Engines in Japan, Turbo Makes 230 HPMazda CX-8 Gets Two 2.5-Liter Engines in Japan, Turbo Makes 230 HPMazda CX-8 Gets Two 2.5-Liter Engines in Japan, Turbo Makes 230 HPMazda CX-8 Gets Two 2.5-Liter Engines in Japan, Turbo Makes 230 HPMazda CX-8 Gets Two 2.5-Liter Engines in Japan, Turbo Makes 230 HPMazda CX-8 Gets Two 2.5-Liter Engines in Japan, Turbo Makes 230 HPMazda CX-8 Gets Two 2.5-Liter Engines in Japan, Turbo Makes 230 HPMazda CX-8 Gets Two 2.5-Liter Engines in Japan, Turbo Makes 230 HP
This SUV made its debut in December 2017 with a 2.2-liter diesel. But because diesel is still a big risk and the CX-8 is selling like hotcakes, Mazda has also added a 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G. As the name suggests, the gasoline engine in question is a regular naturally-aspirated one.

But regardless, it's got the same max output of 190 horsepower as the best 2.2L. Only front-wheel-drive versions will be made, all fitted with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Prices in Japan start from about 2.9 million yen or about $26,000.

But wait, there's more. The CX-8 Proactiv and L Package are also available with a 2.5L direct-injected turbo engine, which makes 230 HP and 420 Nm of torque. It starts from 3,742,200 yen or $33,400. The equivalent diesel with 4WD is slightly more expensive but gets better gas mileage too.

As is usually the case with Japanese cars, Mazda makes small changes every year to improve the CX-8. For example, it's added GVC Plus or G-Vectoring Control Plus. It's said to use the brakes to improve the stability of the car during high-speed emergency maneuvers. The system will also suppress sudden unintended movements from the driver on snowy or icy roads.

Engineers also saw the need to fit a thicker front stabilizer bar and thinner rear one, increasing low G responsiveness and stability at high speeds. Also, to raise the comfort of the interior, the height of the armrest of the front seat was lowered by about 15 mm. And this being a 2019 model, it will come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible with Google Maps after iOS 12.
Mazda CX-8 Mazda Mazda turbo 2.5 Turbo Japan
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is It Cheating? What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MAZDA models:
MAZDA CX-3MAZDA CX-3 CrossoverMAZDA 6 / Atenza SedanMAZDA 6 / Atenza Sedan LargeMAZDA CX-8MAZDA CX-8 CrossoverMAZDA CX-5MAZDA CX-5 CrossoverMAZDA CX-9MAZDA CX-9 CrossoverAll MAZDA models  
 
 