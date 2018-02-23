Weathered Wrap Transforms Rocket Bunny Mazda RX-7

We're talking about an RX-7 that has been gifted with a weathered wrap, one that makes it stand our front the distance. The second skin development makes it seem like this Mazda has battle scars, which might just split opinions among aficionados.
However, whether you adore this kind of design or would rather see the car being finished in a single color, one thing is clear - this two-seater can't be ignored.
The design of the wrap comes from Scott Kepple
, a digital artist whose works we feature on multiple occasions - among others, the pixel wielder has a fetish for Porsche 911s
, while also enjoying playing with muscle cars
.
Of course, the wrap is far from the only mod on the car. And one of the most striking goodies fitted to this Mazda is a Rocket Bunny kit.
Up front, we're looking at an aero-fantastic fascia, with elements such as the side canards and the super-sized splitter promising to deliver plenty of downforce. Oh, and let's not forget the venter hood.
Going past the familiar generously-sized fenders of the Rocket Bunny package, we'll move on to the posterior of the car, where a massive spoiler awaits us.
Now, since we mentioned the idea of a single hue covering this RX-7 above, there's one more thing we need to discuss. To be more precise, this Mazda used to come dressed in red, as shown by some older pics of the car, which can be found on the owner's Instagram account - you can check these out below.
#REGIMENTZERO #REGIMENTZEROFACTION #2018 #PRIMENYC #PRIDEMOTORSPORTS @regimentzero_faction @asian_zzing @p.luxe @nor_east @ocho_photography #NOTMYFINALFORM
A post shared by Andrew (@rcktbny_rx7) on Dec 19, 2017 at 3:21pm PST
If all goes well today and tomorrow I’ll be sending my car over the kings of wrap!!!! @wrap_that to finally get my car wrapped. Thanks @skepple for the sick design, the time has finally come!!!! Hey @clayspec @resuper7 @finalformfd @njcustom @legend7vs im coming for you guys!!! Hahahah can’t wait till we all together in one shot. Gonna be wild.
A post shared by Andrew (@rcktbny_rx7) on Dec 19, 2017 at 6:16am PST