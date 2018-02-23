Weathered Wrap Transforms Rocket Bunny Mazda RX-7

A post shared by Andrew (@rcktbny_rx7) on Dec 19, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

If all goes well today and tomorrow I’ll be sending my car over the kings of wrap!!!! @wrap_that to finally get my car wrapped. Thanks @skepple for the sick design, the time has finally come!!!! Hey @clayspec @resuper7 @finalformfd @njcustom @legend7vs im coming for you guys!!! Hahahah can’t wait till we all together in one shot. Gonna be wild.

A post shared by Andrew (@rcktbny_rx7) on Dec 19, 2017 at 6:16am PST