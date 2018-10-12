2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan

The CX-5 is sold in about 120 countries across the world, but it seems Japan is the first to receive all the latest stuff. There, the 2019 model year has just been updated with a more powerful 4-cylinder, the Skyactiv-G 2.5T.

Here, the output is 169 kW or 230 HP and 420 Nm of torque (310 lb-ft). It's paired exclusively with AWD and a six-speed automatic gearbox. Also, Mazda has jointly developed the GVC Plus or G-Vectoring Control Plus system with Hitachi Automotive Systems.



This new version is said to use the brakes to improve the stability of the car during high-speed emergency maneuvers. But it's not exclusive to the turbocharged version. Other safety systems for the 2019 CX-5 include the Nighttime Pedestrian Detection, part of the Advanced Smart City Braking Support.



Mazda was one of the last automakers to embrace phone connectivity. For 2019, all CX-9 models are said to be compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay through their Mazda Connect infotainment system. It's possible to use Google Maps, but only if you have iOS 12 or higher.



There's a variety of other powertrains which are being carried over from the previous model year. This includes the 2WD base 2-liter and the more versatile 2.5-liter. A 6-speed manual has been added to both the front and AWD versions of the 2.2-liter Skyactiv-D diesel.



Inside, they've made a bunch of little changes. For example, tweeters have been added to the base of the A-pillar, which also has new fabric texture. The dials and buttons of the air conditioning unit have also been revised.



