autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan

12 Oct 2018, 9:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The CX-5 is sold in about 120 countries across the world, but it seems Japan is the first to receive all the latest stuff. There, the 2019 model year has just been updated with a more powerful 4-cylinder, the Skyactiv-G 2.5T.
18 photos
2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 2.5-Liter Turbo, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in Japan
The 2.5-liter turbo has been developed with the aim of combining the torque of a V6 with the response of a naturally aspirated unit. It's already found a home in two other models, the CX-9 and the Mazda6 Turbo.

Here, the output is 169 kW or 230 HP and 420 Nm of torque (310 lb-ft). It's paired exclusively with AWD and a six-speed automatic gearbox. Also, Mazda has jointly developed the GVC Plus or G-Vectoring Control Plus system with Hitachi Automotive Systems.

This new version is said to use the brakes to improve the stability of the car during high-speed emergency maneuvers. But it's not exclusive to the turbocharged version. Other safety systems for the 2019 CX-5 include the Nighttime Pedestrian Detection, part of the Advanced Smart City Braking Support.

Mazda was one of the last automakers to embrace phone connectivity. For 2019, all CX-9 models are said to be compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay through their Mazda Connect infotainment system. It's possible to use Google Maps, but only if you have iOS 12 or higher.

There's a variety of other powertrains which are being carried over from the previous model year. This includes the 2WD base 2-liter and the more versatile 2.5-liter. A 6-speed manual has been added to both the front and AWD versions of the 2.2-liter Skyactiv-D diesel.

Inside, they've made a bunch of little changes. For example, tweeters have been added to the base of the A-pillar, which also has new fabric texture. The dials and buttons of the air conditioning unit have also been revised.

New for 2019 is the CX-5 Exclusive Mode, which is a limited edition with gloss black 19-inch wheels, Nappa leather, woodgrain trim, white LED headlights and a 360-degree camera.
Mazda CX-5 2019 Mazda CX-5 Mazda Japan
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MAZDA models:
MAZDA CX-3MAZDA CX-3 CrossoverMAZDA 6 / Atenza SedanMAZDA 6 / Atenza Sedan LargeMAZDA CX-8MAZDA CX-8 CrossoverMAZDA CX-5MAZDA CX-5 CrossoverMAZDA CX-9MAZDA CX-9 CrossoverAll MAZDA models  
 
 