2019 Lexus ES Gets TRD F Sport Parts, Digital Mirrors Priced at $2,000

28 Oct 2018, 21:56 UTC ·
In conjunction with last week's launch of the new ES sedan in Japan, Lexus has also debuted "F Sport Parts" in partnership with TRD.
TRD is like an in-house tuner for Toyota, and their Tacoma kits are legendary. Selling body bits for Lexus models isn't unusual either, but the naming is a little off, a bit like the M Performance parts BMW offers for cars that already have the M Sport package.

Before we get overwhelmed by capital letters, let's examine what they are selling. The cheapest thing they offer is a set of aero mirror caps for the equivalent of just $500.

You can also have the unpainted front spoiler for about twice as much. But the best way to experience a custom sedan is with the full Black Edition package. It comprises of the front spoiler, side skirts, and a rear diffuser, all painted black and ready to set you back 636,000 yen or $5,700. IT also comes with a body-colored trunk spoiler. The only hardware change is a thousand dollar chassis pack consisting of seven small underbody braces.

The mods don't stop there, though, because the black pack comes with its own 20-inch wheels and a quad exhaust system. Optionally, black wheels can be fitted too. This is total overkill since the ES is sold exclusively with a 300h powertrain comprising of a 2.5L and some electric motors, all powering the front wheels.

Over in the U.S., this setup is rated at 45mpg highway and 43mpg city, so it's hardly the gas guzzler of dreams. Speaking of America, you can't buy the ES with camera rear-view "digital mirrors" but you can in Japan.

Pricing for the system has just been set at 216,000 yen or $2,000. It comprises of reversing cameras made by Panasonic and 5-inch displays mounted inside, plus revisions to the ECU.
