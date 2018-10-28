2019 Lexus ES Gets TRD F Sport Parts, Digital Mirrors Priced at $2,000

Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design

In conjunction with last week's launch of the new ES sedan in Japan, Lexus has also debuted "F Sport Parts" in partnership with TRD. 11 photos



Before we get overwhelmed by capital letters, let's examine what they are selling. The cheapest thing they offer is a set of aero mirror caps for the equivalent of just $500.



You can also have the unpainted front spoiler for about twice as much. But the best way to experience a custom sedan is with the full Black Edition package. It comprises of the front spoiler, side skirts, and a rear diffuser, all painted black and ready to set you back 636,000 yen or $5,700. IT also comes with a body-colored trunk spoiler. The only hardware change is a thousand dollar chassis pack consisting of seven small underbody braces.



The mods don't stop there, though, because the black pack comes with its own 20-inch wheels and a quad exhaust system. Optionally, black wheels can be fitted too. This is total overkill since the ES is sold exclusively with a 300h powertrain comprising of a 2.5L and some electric motors, all powering the front wheels.



Over in the U.S., this setup is rated at 45mpg highway and 43mpg city, so it's hardly the gas guzzler of dreams. Speaking of America, you can't buy the ES with camera



