Marshmello's Manager Moe Shalizi Buys 1998 Toyota Supra, His Collection Is Insane

On his way to building a numerous and very diverse car collection, Marshmello’s manager Moe Shalizi has just bought a 1998 Toyota Supra.
Moe Shalizi, who is the founder of The Shalizi Group, can pride himself on an estimated net worth of $21 million. Thanks to that, he was able to kickstart what seems to be a promising car collection.
At first, it was all about his Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which comes with a black exterior, and has been fitted on 21/22-inch Velos wheels in two tones to make it sit lower to the ground.
Next, he added not just one, but two 1969 Chevrolet Camaros, purchased at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale in early February. The two models are dark, and custom-made. One of them is fully black, and the other hides a fiery red interior.
He didn’t stop there, and just a few days ago, he showed his latest purchase, a Grabber Blue Superlite SL-C with a Heffner Lamborghini Gallardo engine.
Now, he just introduced everyone to yet another vehicle: a white 1998 Toyota Supra.
One of the most beloved sports cars, the fourth-generation model came with two 2JZ-GTE inline-six engines. For the U.S. and European markets, the twin-turbocharged engine delivered 321 horsepower (325 ps) and 315 lb-ft (427 Nm) of torque, paired up to a six-speed manual, or a four-speed automatic transmission. The turbocharged variant could hit 62 mph (97 kph) in just 4.6 seconds.
However, the founder of The Shalizi Group’s new purchase has seen some upgrades, but he didn’t share how powerful his new ride is. He had gotten it from @wst_bank, who wrote on his Instagram Stories: “I bought this 1998 Supra, low miles, manual, so I can have two.” He joked: “Yeah, I’m that sick in the head about them.” He continued: “Kept it low key for two months, then Shalizi made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.” He finished the message writing, “Can’t wait to cruise both of them together.”
Shalizi also shared a video of the Supra as he pressed the gas pedal, making the engine roar, and wrote: “The 15 year old me would be very proud right now.”
