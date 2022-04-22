Slammed Ford F-150 Is a 6-Wheel Raptor You Can Afford

When is the last time you saw someone driving a 6x6 truck down the road? That's not a common occurrence for sure. If you're keen on buying one for yourself, there are several options, but most people will agree that two of them are the best. There's either the Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6 or the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6. The VelociRaptor will have you pulling $350,000 out of your wallet, but the G 63 might set you back three times as much.
Sure, there's always the option of building your 6x6, starting from a platform of your choice. But do you have the skills, time, and money to do it? And if you manage to pull it off, are you going to be able to legally drive it around? If your answer to all these questions is no, you might want to find an alternative option of getting your hands on a six-wheel truck.
And the most affordable solution for that is by getting a scale model replica instead. Sure, you won't be able to drive it around town, but you can still show it off to your friends if that's what you're aiming for.
The guys over at Jakarta Diecast Project have been constantly outdoing themselves this year. You can spend hours in a row looking at their work, just don't get annoyed by the fact that they won't sell it to you. Recently, they've revealed quite a few widebody JDM cars, including a Toyota Supra MK4, an FD Mazda RX-7, a Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 and an Initial-D themed Toyota GT86.
They have even envisioned a Rocket Bunny style Tesla Model S Plaid and an RWB Porsche. Life is a lot less complicated when you're living on a 1/64 scale. At this point, the only limit to a project is your creativity. That's not to say that creating these custom builds is easy, as it requires a serious set of skills and tools, not to mention a lot of patience.
Ford F-150 Raptor. From a standard Hot Wheels Mainline model, this thing will become a unique, custom diecast, in a matter of 15 minutes. For those of you that feel inspired by watching this, there's even a series of minimal instructions included to get you started.
Taking the diecast Raptor apart is the first step of the process. Next, just forget about the standard wheels, they're not special enough to be fitted on a project like this. It's quite easy to find a set of alloy 1/64 wheels for projects like these, and a set will only cost you about $12.
You'll need a dedicated work area for the next few steps, as you wouldn't want to have paint remover dripping around your living room. One of the trickiest parts of the whole build involves resin. You can't just order a 1/64 scale body kit on the Internet, so you'd better start working on making your wide arches, side skirts, and bumpers.
Painting the product is the last step of the way, and while this looks like fun, it could get messy if you don't have any previous experience with this kind of job. The good part about everything is that you can get a Hot Wheels diecast for cheap, and can practice as much as you like, before becoming a true master of the arts and crafts.
