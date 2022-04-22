Slammed Ford F-150 Is a 6-Wheel Raptor You Can Afford

When is the last time you saw someone driving a 6x6 truck down the road? That's not a common occurrence for sure. If you're keen on buying one for yourself, there are several options, but most people will agree that two of them are the best. There's either the Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6 or the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6. The VelociRaptor will have you pulling $350,000 out of your wallet, but the G 63 might set you back three times as much.

