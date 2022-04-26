Moe Shalizi Adds Yet Another Car to His Collection: A Superlite SL-C

The founder of The Shalizi Group, Moe Shalizi, is on his way to building quite a car collection. And he has just introduced his latest purchase: a Superlite SL-C with a Lamborghini engine.
Moe Shalizi, who is DJ Marshmello’s manager, has an estimated net worth of $21 million, thanks to his artist management company. And he’s been investing some of his money in cars.
In his garage, there are a very mean-looking Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a couple of 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, and a Ram 1500 TRX, among others. So, we already know his collection is quite diverse. And now it’s about to get more so with its new addition – a Grabber Blue Superlite SL-C with a Heffner Lamborghini Gallardo engine.
The Superlite SL-C is a kit car, originally made for track racing. It comes with a non-road legal V8 engine, but it offers several other options that make it road legal. Shalizi’s new addition has a Lamborghini Gallardo Heffner V10 engine, plus some extra parts from the Italian carmaker, and even has the brand's logo on the steering wheel.
The SL-C was designed by a small group of dedicated engineers who knew exactly what they wanted: to create a clean-sheet, modern car combined with state-of-the-art technology, making it easier to build and creating a better driving experience. With an overall length of 164” (4.1 m), a width of 74” (1.87 m), and a height of 43” (1.09 m), the SL-C has a wheelbase of 105” (2.6 m). It can be fitted from the factory with wheels ranging from 18 to 20” and has a ground clearance of 4-5" (approximately 10-13 centimeters), depending on its setup.
The second-generation Gallardo LP 560-4, the one this Superlite SL-C got the engine from, is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 unit, originally generating 552 horsepower (560 ps) at 8,000 revs and a torque of 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) at 6,500 rpm. Jason Heffner, owner of Heffner Performance, is the one who upgraded the twin-turbo engine, taking it somewhere between 920 and 1,265 horsepower (on 93 Octane fuel). That's why he calls the Superlite SL-C “an improved version of the original Lamborghini Gallardo.”
Shalizi captioned the set of pics “IYKYK,” (if you know you know), with an emoji with a gust of air, hinting at its powerful engine.
