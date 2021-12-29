Moe Shalizi Surprises Mom with Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, It’s Dream Car Material

We all have cars we want, and it’s a special moment if we manage to get them. Moe Shalizi, who has a fleet of diverse cars himself, treated his mom to her dream car and surprised her with a Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster.
It’s wonderful to afford to give your loved ones the gift they want. Sometimes, being present or giving them something original does the trick. But when you can afford it, why not splash on something more expensive you know they'd want?
Moe Shalizi, who is Marshmello’s manager and founder of The Shalizi Group, is a car aficionado, and his collection is quite diverse, from Lamborghinis to a Ram 1500 TRX.
Now he just revealed he took his mom to auto shop RDB LA, where he introduced her to her present: a Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster. She couldn’t believe it, and couldn’t stop smiling as she tried her new convertible, which you can see in our gallery. The light in the photos is far from perfect, so we could assume it's either a Diamond white metallic or a Cirrus Silver metallic.
Mercedes-AMG added a convertible to their GT lineup, under the name of GT Roadster, back in 2016. The current model, just like any other GT, has a handcrafted 4.0-liter AMG V8 biturbo engine under the hood, that, mated to a seven-speed automatic AMG Speedshift DCT transmission, delivers 523 horsepower (530 ps) at 5,500-6,750 rpm and 494 lb-ft (670 Nm) at 2,100 – 5,250 rpm. With a starting price of $130,000, the convertible can reach 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in just 3.7 seconds
“She told me and my sister for her 65th birthday to buy her dream car, which was a Mercedes convertible,” he said, with a picture of her mom in front of her new ride. “We wasn’t gonna make her wait three years for that,” he added. “Life is too short, y’all spoiling the wrong people.”
Shalizi isn’t the only famous name to treat their family to a brand-new vehicle this Christmas. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson bought a Cadillac XT6 for his mom, Brandy bought her daughter, Sy’rai Smith, a Range Rover Sport, and rapper Polo G treated his brother to a Range Rover, too. And they all couldn’t be more excited.
