Marin's Fairfax 2 Is a Cheap and Versatile Aluminum Bike for Those That Want To Bulk Up

Back in 1986, the world would meet a brand of bicycles that's still around today, Marin. Over the years, this typically MTB-oriented brand has grown, but still held onto its standards and philosophy of offering capable and affordable cycles. Let's take the Fairfax 2 as the perfect example of how Marin likes to roll.
$700 (€660 at current exchange rates). That's all Marin asks you to drop on this road and urban-destined hunk of aluminum, and it's one of the main reasons I chose to bring this trinket to light. However, Marin has taken their decades of experience and know-how and wrapped it up into a versatile little package that can achieve more than bikes twice the price.
Now, whenever I shed light on a bicycle, I like to take a look at the frame first. After all, this is the backbone of any two-wheeler and the basis for all the bike's capabilities. You've already picked up on the fact that aluminum is at play here, but what you also need to consider is what you can do with it.
What we're looking at is nothing more than a "fitness bike." What the heck is a fitness bike? Simply put, it's a bicycle that boasts a mix of traits. In the case of the Fairfax, those traits revolve around the ability to handle like a road bike, all the while incorporating comfort features otherwise inexistent on traditional road bikes. In short, a sort of Frankenstein. Aside from a healthier lifestyle, there are other benefits to this sort of frame.
Overall, the bike is designed to stick to roads, so don't start thinking you'll be riding around mountain trails with it. The fork also tells you a bit about where you should be riding the Fairfax. But, and this is a big one, Marin has taken the time to add several mounts all over the frame, and this raises the bike's capabilities to a different level, that of bikepacking.
Now, helping you get the burn you want and climb those hills the open road throws at you will be nothing more than a mix of components. The derailleur is a Shimano Acera tuned to 8 speeds, the shifting levers are Altus, and the cassette is from SunRace with 11-34T. Decent range, especially when you mix in the 2-speed crankset. Ensuring you can stop on a dime, well, sort of, is a pair of Tektro hydraulic brakes.
This last feature is something that I need to shed light on, maybe even revolt a little bit against some manufacturers. Listen, any time you build a bike designed to go fast, hydraulic brakes are a must, and to see this feature on a $700 bike makes my heart warm. The real problem comes in when manufacturers try and cut financial corners and throw on systems like cable-driven or mechanical brakes on things like e-bikes. It just blows my mind.
executed correctly, I've decided to also bring it to light. No need to mention that the SC6 could even be considered the precursor to the Fairfax lineup we see today.
The main reason why I like the SC6 is that it looks the way my very own Fairfax would if I ended up buying one. I'm talking about that rear cargo rack, those fenders, and even the Gates Carbon belt drivetrain. Sure, running a single speed on a fitness bike is unheard of, but the SC6 was equipped with a Shimano geared hub, so no worries there. According to an article on Marin's Facebook page, the SC6 was selling for $2,200 (€2,100). It's nothing more than an example of just how far you can take a Fairfax frame.
Since spring is just around the corner, it may be the perfect time to start looking into a machine that can help you get out there and ride more. Well, the Fairfax 2 does come across as having all the right junk in all the right places. Heck, maybe you don't like the drivetrain; change it for a couple hundred bucks. Drop some fenders and a cargo rack on it, and you're good to go. Looks like Marin knows we don't all need thousand-dollar bikes.
