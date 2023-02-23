Ride1Up's $1,300 Turris Has More Power Than You Need, and That's Just Beautiful

Let's face it, e-bikes are pretty hot right now. However, one of the main reasons folks don't go for one is because they're typically out of our financial reach, and when they are, meh! Yet, Ride1Up is breaking down the notion that an affordable e-bike is bland with its freshly announced Turris.
When you read the name Turris, what does it sound like? Well, I hear "tour" in there, and maybe even something to do with bulls. Well, as I explored the freshly announced e-bike, I realized that touring is a very real possibility with this one, and it does have more power than I would recommend for someone who is picking up an electrified two-wheeler for the first time, and I'll explain why shortly.
Before I go on, we must learn a few things about Ride1Up. Once you do, you'll understand why and how they chose to produce such affordable and capable two-wheelers. This team began when Kevin Dugger, the founder of Ride1Up, noticed that most e-bikes to hit the market were priced around the $2,000 mark, cash that most people just don't have for something like this. Because he's also a bike mechanic and builder, access to supply chain information also told him that his dream could be achieved, and so, here we are.
Well, those ideals are all neatly packed into Turris, an electrified yet affordable two-wheeler with more than enough spunk to whip a smile onto that face but a price that won't make you feel like you need to get a grip on your finances. After all, Ride1Up is only asking you to drop no more than $1,300 (€1,200 at current exchange rates) on this bugger. So, let's explore why you should consider the Turris for your first, maybe even second, e-bike.
Diving right into all that makes a Turris, let me point out that this is not a child's toy, and if you've never ridden an e-bike, do take things slow, working your way up in speeds. Why do I say this? Well, I ride bikes with varying motor sizes, and the 750-watt powerhouse the Turris has mounted to the rear wheel is enough to kill you if you aren't careful.
Well, one thing I can tell you is that a 750-watt motor is rather hungry, and to fuel its abilities, a 48 V, 12.8 Ah battery is mounted into the downtube. Sure, Ride1Up is yet to release the range details on this, but it's sure to be enough for at least 40-50 miles (65-80 kilometers). If you're traveling further than usual, pick up another battery because it appears to be removable.
Diving deeper into the Turris, anytime we take a look at a bicycle, be it electric or not, it helps to consider the frame. Hell, it's the base for the whole contraption, and frankly, for this sort of cash, that frame is aluminum. It's cheap, durable, and light, leaving room to add electric components such as a motor and battery.
Regarding the geometry of the bike, nothing is yet revealed, but two styles are offered, a classic step-over and a safer and more comfortable step-thru. While the step-over version doesn't have great clearance for mounting and dismounting, the top tube is heavily slanted towards the rear of the bike, offering the necessary room to avoid smashing the family jewels.
While I don't have all the details of the design just yet, we can clearly see that Ride1Up has designed a comfortable bike. Aside from the frame design, the presence of riser handlebars should help you maintain an upright position. If it's not your style, a handlebar is a decently affordable component to change on your bike. Ergonomic grips and controls within your thumb's reach help you stay in control and your eyes on the road.
Finally, it's important to note that e-bikes with this much power require adequate stopping force. Well, even for this price, the Turris includes hydraulic disc brakes. Why is this important? I have a 750-watt monster in my living room with cable-driven brakes, and I'm scared every time I ride it. Since hydraulic brakes bring more stopping power, be sure to learn to feather those babies.
You won't be hauling butt downhill on a mountainside or bringing home gold medals, but if you're looking for a strong, affordable, and decently versatile e-bike, the Turris is worth considering. Heck, if you don't like it, just return it to Ride1Up within the testing period. We've got nothing to lose with this one.
