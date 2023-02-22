The 2023 Traildonkey 4.0 Changed My Perception of How Versatile a Bicycle Can Be

The world of cycling is a grand place, and just like the automotive industry, we can find some fantastic machines. This is the case with an all-around adventure bike platform dubbed the Traildonkey 4.0. Hang on to your handlebars for this one.
Listen, it's not every day that we run across a bicycle that's rumored to do it all. Well, that's precisely what we're being told about the Traildonkey 4.0. At least that's what you'll get once you throw on the rest of the gear you need to make a complete bike; what we're looking at is nothing more than a highly versatile carbon fiber frameset. The asking price for a bare piece? A solid $2,975 (€2,780 at current exchange rates).
Personally, I feel that the lack of $25 extra bucks needed to round up to $3,000 is futile, to say the least. Why? By the time you're done building a complete bike, you will have dished out at least an extra grand or two. For example, the cheapest complete build will cost you an additional $3,100. This better be worth it!
You've heard me throwing around the term do-it-all quite often here, but what does that mean? Simply put, the 4.0 is all about versatility, and Rodeo tells us that it's built upon eight years of experience. All of this magic begins with a monocoque carbon fiber frame and fork.
For each 4.0, Rodeo carefully places each layer of carbon fiber into its respective mold, and once cured, the result is a frame that weighs around 1,150 g (2.53 lb) for a size of 58 cm. The fork, as small as it may be, weighs 495g (1 lb). Sure, carbon fiber is magical and allows manufacturers to build amazingly light, stiff, and compliant two-wheelers, but the 4.0's magic lies in its ability to accommodate an array of tire sizes.
ability to accommodate an array of tires allows the 4.0 to be ridden nearly anywhere you want. Just try and keep all tires on the ground at all times, like most other bikes designed for roads.
So, to ensure you can fit tires ranging from those destined for asphalt to those for singletracks, Rodeo has carefully shaped the frame and fork to accommodate up to 2.4 in cross-section tires, like most other mountain bikes out there. Did I mention that those tires can also be 29ers? But this is a "road" bike. Is it, though?
But frame shaping isn't enough, so Rodeo has taken things a step further and introduced a feature commonly found on single-speed bikes, sliding and integrated dropouts. At the flip of a lever, you can adjust your chain stay length from 425 mm to 460 mm, incorporating larger tires as that number increases.
Another aspect of the design that allows owners to basically do whatever they want to this machine is yielded by an integrated cockpit that lets riders use 1X, 2X, mechanical, or wireless drivetrain systems. Because of the sliding dropout feature, even single speeds are on that list.
Speaking of terrain. You could use your Traildonkey for simple rides around town on a bike that can achieve a whole lot more, but it's out in the wild that this two-wheeling stallion feels most at home and carrying all your goods. To do so, Rodeo incorporated countless mounts into the 4.0 to ensure you have a place for fork racks and bags, rear cargo racks, and triangle bags too. Do you want to bring along water bottles? No, no, no; this sucker can carry water jugs, your clothes, a tent, shoes, and, if you look closely, Pringles too. Need to bring along a tool kit or stash your sugar? The down tube is just waiting to keep your goodies safe.
How the heck did we get here? It's all thanks to Colorado-born Rodeo Adventure Labs. Who is this crew? All I need to say is that this team was born out of a passion for riding and "spending time with friends out in the wild." Sure, the brand was born in 2014, but its cycling experience runs back much further. Throw in things like "style," "evolution," "innovation," and a dash of "curiosity," and that's Rodeo.
Before I ran across the 4.0, I had a completely different idea of what a versatile bicycle is. All that's changed now, and for the better. Moving forward, I'll be looking at bicycles a little differently.
