Brompton and CHPT3 Unveil Their Most Stylish and Capable Urban Machine to Date

Most of us have heard the name Brompton and the sort of urban mobility machines they craft. Yet, for years they've been crafting a lineup of two-wheelers designed to show off the best of their abilities, but they aren't working alone.
Since 2016, Brompton has been developing its folding bikes hand in hand with another cycling team, CHPT3. I'm sure you've heard of Brompton before, but CHPT3 is all about a different side of cycling, the lifestyle, thus, giving birth to products ranging from jackets and shoes to T-shirts and leggings. Well, this time around, we're blessed with nothing more than the freshest machine from these two crews, the Brompton X CHPT3 4th Edition. Let's see what kind of magic we can get our hands on if we drop $3,200 (€3,000 at current exchange rates) on this beauty.
Now, if you know anything about Brompton, you're aware of the sort of bicycles they craft. If you don't, all you need to know is that they're tuned for city living. From the folding frame to the smaller and easy-to-maneuver wheels, and lightweight design, all Brompton bikes scream urban living. However, through the CHPT3 collaboration, Brompton is infusing each model with pro cycling goodness, CHPT3's background, and the 4th Edition is the peak of what both teams have to offer folks like you and me.
Whenever I write about a bike, I like to look at the framework for the whole thing. In Brompton's case, their frame is the defining factor in the design, and frankly, countless manufacturers have tried to replicate it in one way or another. If we consider the Brompton frame and its dynamics have been under development since 1975, we can understand why second-rate brands try and capture its essence.
If you've never seen a Brompton doing what it does best, it really is a sight to behold. First, you'll witness a tiny little frame holding up the biggest guy or gal on your street, and once they've dismounted their proverbial clown bike, with a one, two, three, the bicycle is reduced to a fraction of its size and can be simply carried in hand. If it's too heavy for you, you'll finally understand why you see those two rollers above the rear wheel.
Why do I say this? Simply because a titanium bike can outlive its owner. If taken care of properly, of course. It's also strong and light, and once mixed with the steel frame, the 4th weighs no more than 20.9 lbs (9.5 kg). As I explored the frameset more, I also understood that its geometry has been tampered with compared to an original Brompton, but it's unclear how. If we consider the saddle is gravel-specific, we can conclude that Brompton has created a frame that can take a tad more abuse than their average two-wheeler.
Diving deeper into the mechanics of the 4th Edition, Brompton still held on to including their "patent pending" 4-speed drivetrain. It's not a very complicated setup and is tuned to the sounds of 1X4 speeds, but the 60-gram derailleur is important in ensuring the lightweight principles are respected and met in the final machine. Overall, a 163% range is experienced with the drivetrain; good for cities, not so good for long and arduous climbs.
rider position to ergonomic handlebars and Schwalbe tires, you should be dismounting with no pain in your shoulders or your back, and if you do, make sure everything is sized properly before blaming the timeless British brand.
An added feature that this version comes with is the Frame Pouch Bag. Unlike your typical frame-mounted cargo bag or tool pouch, this limited-edition one is built to work with nothing more than the 4th Edition two-wheeler. While you won't fit a sandwich in it, smaller tools and a spare tube should work just fine.
This little pouch also brings me to another aspect of the 4th Edition, the looks. Let's face it, from the slim and almost inexistent framework to the flashy grey and bright red paint job, this bike is meant to stand as a testament to capability, ingenuity, and style. The Schwalbe Tanwall tires stand as a contrast to the frame but fit in just right.
All you have to do now is find one in a local dealership and take it out for a ride around the block. Just be warned, you may be leaving with a new bike. After my first encounter with a Brompton bike, I was left wanting more; I couldn't believe the dynamics of it all. You, too, might end up being surprised by the 4th Edition and Brompton magic.
