The Angell S/Rapide e-Bike Is One of the World’s Lightest, Prettiest

Angell is a French bike maker that set out to create a new standard for urban mobility. That was 2019, and Angell marked it with the bold announcement of wanting to become the iPhone of the e-bike industry, by creating the e-bike that every other bike maker would want to replicate, and every rider dream of owning. The debut bike, designed by French designer Ora-ïto, claimed to be “70% software,” a bicycle that provided extra guarantees for a safe ride and stress-free ownership.
Since then, Angell has diversified its range, with the M and S-series models. The S/Rapide was introduced earlier this year, and is in keeping with the Angell standard: one of the lightest e-bikes in the world, but heavy on tech, reliability, and some extra features that enhance comfort and safety. It is also a looker, like the other Angell models, with a gooseneck frame made of aluminum, carbon fork, and a sleek, minimalist design.
Electric bicycles, and electric two-wheelers in general, have seen an incredible boom in recent years, amid growing fears over pollution and air quality, extended congestion times in urban environments, and the need to social distance during the first year of the international health crisis. For many city dwellers and daily commuters, e-bikes are proving viable options to personal cars and public transport, and this is reflected back in an increasing number of options to choose from.
The S/Rapide will not live down to the Angell reputation: it is very nice to look at, it is high-quality and reliable, and it is priced as a high-entry product. It is a step up and a natural successor for the M/Rapide, and claims to be “one of the world’s lightest e-bikes,” with a total weight of just 16.3 kg (36 pounds). If you know anything about electric bikes, this makes the S/Rapide light as a feather.
Like the other Angells, the S/Rapide comes with the U-shaped, taillight-integrating battery attached behind the new, plushier leather saddle, and the integrated touchscreen display on the handlebar. That display now shows a pollution index because, according to the maker, we need to be made aware of pollution constantly. Previous stats, like speed, GPS navigation and battery levels, are still available on the display, as well as in the matching app.
“With road transport accounting for over 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, a figure that continues to rise faster than any other sector, Angell bikes have been created to inovatively transform city dwellers’ commutes while reducing environmental impact,” Angell says. The S/Rapide is both a way of monitoring those emissions and actively working to bring them down.
Another extra feature on the S/Rapide is the vibrating function in the handlebars. They still integrate turning lights, but they’re now able to indicate which direction to turn when using GPS navigation, without having to look down at the display.
rear-hub 250-W motor is electronically capped at 25 kph (15.5 mph) due to current EU regulations on e-bikes, and the battery promises a 50-km (31 miles) per-charge range, but very quick topping up in just two hours. Riding modes remain unchanged like in the other entries in the Angell lineup: three riding modes (Free Ride, Navigation, Sport) and four PAS (pedal-assist) levels: Fly Free, Fly Eco, Fly Dry and Fly Fast.
The S/Rapide is offered only in green, black and silver, and was recognized by being shortlisted in the product design category of Dezeen Awards 2022. Pricing starts at €2,740 ($2,839 at the current exchange rate), which doesn’t include fenders, racks or carrier bags.
