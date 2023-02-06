Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Car Accident in Los Angeles

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the ultimate ‘90s action movie star, and also a popular fitness influencer, a (slightly controversial) former politician, and an eco-activist. For car enthusiasts, his impressive A-list credentials are surpassed only by his love of massive trucks and SUVs.
Today, Schwarzenegger is making headlines because he was involved in yet another car accident, his second in as many years. The good news is that Schwarzenegger was not injured. The bad news is that a woman riding a bike did require hospitalization.
At his 75 years, Arnold keeps very active – way more so than the average 75-year-old, or perhaps even someone younger. When he’s not working out at the gym and using his own routines to inspire others to get in shape, the former Mister Universe is out riding bikes in Los Angeles.
The accident seems to have occurred as he was making his way to one such ride, on Sunday morning in West Los Angeles.
The actor was at the wheel of his GMC SUV when a cyclist made a swift left turn and swerved into his lane, colliding with the car. The impact was forceful enough to send her off the bike.
Sources from the LAPD told the media that at least three eyewitnesses have confirmed this version of events, which points to the possibility that Schwarzenegger himself was not at fault. Speed and impairment were not a factor in either party, so the police are investigating this as a simple traffic accident that he could not have avoided. At first glance, the cyclist seems to have made an abrupt lane switch, giving Schwarzenegger no time to brake to avoid the impact.
The same sources say that the woman riding the bike was rushed to the ER for a medical checkup, because she was complaining of some pain following the collision. The report notes that she is in stable condition but doesn’t detail the nature or the extent of her injuries.
Arnold was photographed at the scene, talking to the police after he made sure that the woman was ok. Once he was allowed to leave, he put the woman’s bicycle on the rear bike rack of his SUV, which already carried his own fat-tire bicycle, and took it to a shop downtown for repairs. Besides being a very beloved actor and celebrity, Arnold also has a reputation for being a very decent guy. This proves it, if proof was still required.
The latest accident comes one year after another collision involving Schwarzenegger, though it’s far less serious. In January 2022, while driving his GMC Yukon through Los Angeles, Schwarzenegger made an illegal left turn and smashed into a Toyota Prius that had the right of way, rolling over it. The SUV continued moving until it collided with a Porsche Taycan and another vehicle.
That accident also resulted in injuries to one of the drivers, requiring medical assistance.
Arnold has not yet addressed Sunday’s accident, neither through the usual press channels or his social media.
