Scott's Solace Range Maybe Features the Freshest Gravel/Road E-Bikes on the Market

Recent years have seen a shift in cycling. No longer do we rely on nothing more than pure muscle to propel ourselves forward. Now we have little, tiny motors and batteries built in. One crew taking full advantage of this team is Scott.
The name Scott has been synonymous with outdoor sports since around 1958. However, as time moved forward, the brand grew, and these days, they offer some of the most capable bicycles around. But, to stay at the head of the pack, Scott explores current trends, like most other cycling brands. Well, aside from the electrification of the bicycle, another trend is taking the cycling world by storm, gravel biking. This is how we've arrived at the freshest machine from this crew, the Solace.
Now, to wrap things up neatly, I want you to imagine a bicycle that's designed as a sort of all-arounder. This is because the Solace is a family of bikes that are built for gravel AND road riding. By the looks of it, all you have to do is change your drivetrains, handlebars, and tires. But there's a bit more to this trinket than meets the eye, so let's see what's in store for those that really take cycling seriously, more so than me.
First, let me start off with the base for all this magic, the frame. Whenever you're being asked to drop at least $6,100 (€5,800 at current exchange rates) on a bicycle, you can bet this thing is crafted from carbon fiber. Well, it is, and the geometry is based on another of Scott's machines, the Addict Gravel frameset. However, in crafting the tubing, Scott had to work together with the motor and battery manufacturer supplying the gear to make you go fast and climb hills with ease. Cue the powers of Technologie in Qualität, or TQ for short.
Oh, you've heard of this crew before? From us, you say? Of course, you have. Ever since last year, this German motor manufacturer has been sweeping up contracts left and right, often pushing Bosch aside and taking their place with the HPR50. The HPR stands for Harmonic Pin Ring, a motor design similar to a rotary engine.
Motor aside, there needs to be power to feed the little machine. Integrated into the downtube of your future Solace, a battery array with 360 Wh of juice is hidden. How much range that equals really depends on the terrain you encounter. For this price, I better get at least 60 mi (97 km) of range on a full charge. Need a tad more spinach? Drop a range extender on and access another 160 Wh.
But what makes this bugger so dang dynamic? One of the features that Scott has incorporated into the frameset of the Solace is a fork that can support up to a 50c cross-section. The gravel version uses this large a tire, while the road versions sport around 38c rubbers.
As for the rest of the bikes, it depends on what you're using them for, how much money you have, and what drivetrain manufacturer you prefer. Yes, bikes are priced "as low" as $6,100, but some versions climb to $12,000 (€11,300). That's more expensive than some new cars. But your money is going toward something, a bike you can literally hang on your wall.
If you're the sort of rider that want to take things a bit further, Scott also offers a wide range of extra gear to throw onto your Solace and ride even further. I'm talking about lights, fenders, water bottles, and that range extender I mentioned. Heck, why not grab a few cargo bags and really take bikepacking to the next level? Considering the lightest bikes in the lineup weigh as little as 12.5 kg (27.5 lbs), there's plenty of wiggle room for the former idea.
I know it's hard to understand precisely what this bike offers from wherever you're sitting. So, you can find a local dealership with one of these lying around, drop a phone call, bring your car's pink slip as collateral, and take a test ride. Just be warned, you could very well end up leaving your car to counterbalance the cost of your subsequent purchase.
