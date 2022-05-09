Maluma Attends F1 Miami Grand Prix, Arrives There by Private Helicopter

Lately, every Formula One Grand Prix is a big deal in the U.S., with lots of celebrities present at the race. The first Miami Grand Prix was as star-studded as you might imagine, and Columbian singer Maluma was among those who attended.
The Miami Grand Prix was a “dream come true” for Maluma. The Columbian singer got the opportunity to be at the race and got what in the entertainment business we'd call a backstage pass.
This year, Miami became the eleventh city in the United States to hold a Formula 1 race since the championship began. Other races in the U.S. were held in Riverside, Sebring, Watkins Glen, Long Beach, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix, Indianapolis, and Austin. Next year, the drivers will have a new track in Las Vegas, Nevada.
But Maluma wasn’t the only celebrity there, because it was truly a star-studded event, with DJ Khaled, Dwyane Wade, Quavo, and many others. Being the first time he ever attended a race, Maluma dressed up in a fully red outfit similar to the driver’s racing suits. Plus, he was more than just one of the celebrities who watched the Grand Prix live, because he also performed there. Maluma made a point in his choice of transportation: he flew to Miami in a private helicopter.
Maluma shared several videos on his Instagram account, showing he arrived at the track in a black Cadillac Escalade. He was joined by his girlfriend, Susana Gomez, who filmed the “Felices Los Cuatro” singer as he walked to the chopper. The short video also gave us a glimpse of the interior, which showed leather seats in a face-to-face layout.
The aircraft in question is a Sikorsky S-76B. The one Maluma flew in was built in 1996. Powered by two P&W Canada PT6B-36B turboshaft engines, it has a top speed of 155 kn (178 mph/ 287 kph). The private helicopter has enough space to seat 14 passengers, and Maluma and his crew seemed more than comfortable.
