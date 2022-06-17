Low, Monotone Cullinan Black Badge Rides Subtle on Mansory 24s With Orange Twist

While Rolls-Royce wants to celebrate its Black Badge custom division's popularity at Goodwood FoS with flashy, borderline tasteless colorful cars, over across the Atlantic Ocean aftermarket clients are way more subtle. Including when dealing with the successful Cullinan Black Badge ultra-luxury SUV.
As much as the posh British automaker would like to tell us otherwise, Rolls-Royce limousines and ultra-luxury SUVs sell better when there’s monochromatic subtlety. And there is no need to take our word for granted. Just look at the massive variety of fully white or all-black, murdered-out Cullinans out there dwelling across the aftermarket realm.
With all that being said, there are also exceptions, of course. For example, Chalk or Tempest Gray Cullinans also go a long way towards subtly standing out in the affluent Rolls-Royce crowd. Also, we have seen many owners go all out on the splashes of color for the interior and certain exterior details – and it seems that a fan favorite is Hermes, or ritzy orange if that moniker does not ring any bells.
This time around, after dwelling across other parts of the ultra-luxury SUV sector for a while with Brabused Gs, Ryft Lambo Uruses, or monochromatic-gray Maybach GLSs for Kim K’s renowned fleet, it is time to switch their attention from ice white-like Cullinans to a Rolls-Royce high-rider that mixes those nuances (Tempest Gray and orange) like a charm. So, the exterior is fully painted across all trim in the subtle nuance while only the Black Badge details remained in their dark place, but there is also a hint of what happens inside.
But first, one needs to ogle at the 24-inch forged monoblock Mansory wheels and catch the orange drift from the subtle coachline or the color-matched brake calipers that signal what is really going on with the interior. There, everything is “specked heavily with a lot of upgrades we haven't seen on other Cullinan's,” according to the good folks over at Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group.
