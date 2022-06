Low, Monotone Cullinan Black Badge Rides Subtle on Mansory 24s With Orange Twist

SUV

As much as the posh British automaker would like to tell us otherwise, Rolls-Royce limousines and ultra-luxury SUVs sell better when there’s monochromatic subtlety . And there is no need to take our word for granted. Just look at the massive variety of fully white or all-black, murdered-out Cullinans out there dwelling across the aftermarket realm.With all that being said, there are also exceptions, of course. For example, Chalk or Tempest Gray Cullinans also go a long way towards subtly standing out in the affluent Rolls-Royce crowd. Also, we have seen many owners go all out on the splashes of color for the interior and certain exterior details – and it seems that a fan favorite is Hermes, or ritzy orange if that moniker does not ring any bells.This time around, after dwelling across other parts of the ultra-luxurysector for a while with Brabused Gs , Ryft Lambo Uruses, or monochromatic-gray Maybach GLSs for Kim K’s renowned fleet, it is time to switch their attention from ice white-like Cullinans to a Rolls-Royce high-rider that mixes those nuances (Tempest Gray and orange) like a charm. So, the exterior is fully painted across all trim in the subtle nuance while only the Black Badge details remained in their dark place, but there is also a hint of what happens inside.But first, one needs to ogle at the 24-inch forged monoblock Mansory wheels and catch the orange drift from the subtle coachline or the color-matched brake calipers that signal what is really going on with the interior. There, everything is “specked heavily with a lot of upgrades we haven't seen on other Cullinan's,” according to the good folks over at Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group.