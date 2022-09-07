Low-Mile 1989 Honda GB500 Tourist Trophy Is Completely Stock and Next to Perfect

More on this:

1 The Next Owner of This 1986 Zimmer Quicksilver Can Pick It Up From the Gas Monkey Garage

2 One-Owner 2006 Yamaha YZF-R1 LE With Countless Upgrades Is Yet to See the 2K-Mile Mark

3 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia Is a Real Survivor, Comes With an Interesting Swap

4 Boss Level: 1997 Mercedes S500 Is a V8-Powered Luxury Cruise Ship on Wheels

5 Superb Lancia Stratos HF Stradale Might Fetch Over $700,000 at Auction