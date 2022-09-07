Low-Mile 1989 Honda GB500 Tourist Trophy Is Completely Stock and Next to Perfect

Time and age appear to have had absolutely no effect on this classic head-turner.
Nodding to the classic British twins that raced at the Isle of Man TT in days of yore, Honda’s GB500 Tourist Trophy is a thrilling machine despite its modest power output digits. Not only does this creature look stunning from every angle, but its lightweight anatomy and nimble handling are said to offer a blissful all-round experience for the rider.
As fun as the GB500 might’ve been, it didn’t quite manage to capture the attention of American buyers, so Honda ceased production after a mere two years. In our day and age, you’ll see folks spending a pretty penny to get their hands on one such entity, especially when the said exemplar is in tip-top shape and shows low mileage.
The Tourist Trophy is powered by means of a four-stroke 498cc single-cylinder engine, featuring dry sump lubrication, four radial valves, and a 42 mm (1.7-inch) Keihin carb. With a factory-rated output numbering 38 hp and 26 pound-feet (35 Nm) of twist at the crank, this air-cooled thumper spins the rear wheel through a five-speed transmission and a chain final drive.
Upon touching the pavement, the oomph can result in speeds of up to 108 mph (174 kph). Suspension duties are taken good care of by 35 mm (1.4-inch) telescopic forks at the front and twin progressive shock absorbers at the opposite end. Lastly, braking is made possible thanks to a drilled rotor and a two-piston caliper up north, along with a drum module down south.
Pictured above these paragraphs is a 1989 specimen with just under 2,500 miles (4,000 km) on the odometer, and the next person to take it for a spin could be you! The GB500 will be listed on Bring a Trailer until the afternoon of September 11, which is when the online auction will end. Currently, the leading bid amounts to approximately eight grand, so don’t expect to get away with scoring this gem for pennies.
As fun as the GB500 might’ve been, it didn’t quite manage to capture the attention of American buyers, so Honda ceased production after a mere two years. In our day and age, you’ll see folks spending a pretty penny to get their hands on one such entity, especially when the said exemplar is in tip-top shape and shows low mileage.
The Tourist Trophy is powered by means of a four-stroke 498cc single-cylinder engine, featuring dry sump lubrication, four radial valves, and a 42 mm (1.7-inch) Keihin carb. With a factory-rated output numbering 38 hp and 26 pound-feet (35 Nm) of twist at the crank, this air-cooled thumper spins the rear wheel through a five-speed transmission and a chain final drive.
Upon touching the pavement, the oomph can result in speeds of up to 108 mph (174 kph). Suspension duties are taken good care of by 35 mm (1.4-inch) telescopic forks at the front and twin progressive shock absorbers at the opposite end. Lastly, braking is made possible thanks to a drilled rotor and a two-piston caliper up north, along with a drum module down south.
Pictured above these paragraphs is a 1989 specimen with just under 2,500 miles (4,000 km) on the odometer, and the next person to take it for a spin could be you! The GB500 will be listed on Bring a Trailer until the afternoon of September 11, which is when the online auction will end. Currently, the leading bid amounts to approximately eight grand, so don’t expect to get away with scoring this gem for pennies.