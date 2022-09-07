One-Owner 2006 Yamaha YZF-R1 LE With Countless Upgrades Is Yet to See the 2K-Mile Mark

We don’t know the total cost of all the modifications, but you can reasonably assume that figure isn’t skimpy.
To mark the company’s 50th anniversary, Yamaha developed 500 copies of the YZF-R1 LE for the 2006 model-year, and it was way more than a mere cosmetic affair. Sure, the special colorway paying tribute to Kenny Roberts is a sight to behold, but there are more features differentiating this variant from a base R1 – forged aluminum Marchesini wheels, Ohlins suspension, and a slipper clutch.
As for the gorgeous exemplar pictured above these paragraphs, its six-digit odometer displays precisely 1,861 miles (2,995 km). Moreover, one may find an abundance of snazzy upgrades adorning this beast from head to toe, including a titanium Akrapovic exhaust with carbon fiber mufflers, Brembo braking components, and a Dynojet quickshifter.
The bike’s standard monoshock was swapped with a piggyback Ohlins TTX substitute, while its clip-ons have been deleted to make room for Sato items. Other accessories include a Lightech filler cap and Woodcraft frame sliders, as well as Attack Racing rearsets, flush-mounted blinkers, and a carbon fiber chain guard. Before we go ahead and wrap this up, let’s take a second to look at the R1’s powertrain.
Yamaha’s warrior comes equipped with a short-stroke 998cc inline-four whose compression ratio is rated at 12.4:1. The fuel-injected DOHC mill boasts a total of 20 valves, and it’ll go about producing up to 174 hp at 12,500 rpm and 79 pound-feet (107 Nm) of torque at 10,500 whirls. A six-speed gearbox transfers the oomph to the rear wheel, enabling the YZF-R1 to do a quarter-mile sprint in less than 10 seconds when it pleases.
Lastly, its top speed is generously rated at 179 mph (288 kph). This Japanese rarity will soon be changing hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where you may place your bids at no reserve until Tuesday, September 13. At the moment, endeavoring to take the lead would set you back about $7k, but don’t expect that to be the case for much longer!
