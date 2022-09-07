Superb Lancia Stratos HF Stradale Might Fetch Over $700,000 at Auction

The Lancia Stratos HF Stradale is recognized nowadays as one of the most successful rally cars of all time. It was actually the first car specifically designed to be entered in the World Rally Championship. Now, a stunning example of this piece of automotive history is set to go under the hammer in St. Moritz, Switzerland, via RM Sotheby’s.
Built between 1973 and 1975, the iconic car was the work of some brilliant minds on the automotive scene of that period, combining innovative Lancia engineering with stunning Gandini styling and a potent Ferrari engine.
The Stratos HF was first shown to the world at the 1970 Turin Auto Show and caused some jaws to drop to the floor, and it later proved its worth in the World Rally Championship, winning three back-to-back Manufacturers’ titles from 1974 to 1976. It also won five accolades in the Tour de France Automobile and was crowned the winner of three editions of Giro d'Italia automobilistico.
The particular Stratos example you see here is a road-going 1975 model with chassis number 1666. It’s one of only 492 examples built and comes with Red-Orange livery, complemented by a “Havana” Alcantara interior. It runs on some eye-catching bronze Campagnolo alloy wheels.
In terms of power, this comes from a 2,418 cc V6 engine delivering 190 ps or 187 hp, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.
A year after it was delivered to its first owner in Padova in 1975, this Stratos was involved in a serious crash that caused irreparable damage to the chassis. It was rebuilt by the local Lancia dealer on a new chassis.
The car passed through the hands of various owners and traveled to different parts of the world throughout the years, including Italy, Monaco, Germany, and Switzerland. It was last sold at auction in Gstaad in 2018, and before that, it was registered under its original chassis number.
The Lancia Stratos HF Stradale will hit the auction block on September 9 and is expected to fetch between CHF 600,000 ($613,000) and CHF 700,000 ($716,000).
