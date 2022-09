Boss Level: 1997 Mercedes S500 Is a V8-Powered Luxury Cruise Ship on Wheels

4MATIC

When it was all said and done, roughly 430,000 units had been sold, a number that its successor, the W220, did eventually surpass, but not by a lot.Still with us? Great, because we just found a very interesting example through Cars & Bids . It’s a 1997 model with 147,000 miles (236,000 km) on the clock and the following modifications: replica 19-inch monoblock wheels, a Lorinser exhaust system, Bilstein dampers, H&R springs, an S600 grille, aftermarket rear spoiler and tinted windows.Meanwhile, some of its most notable amenities include the xenon headlights (with wipers), power sunroof, soft-close doors, leather upholstery, wood trim, a power-adjustable steering column, power-adjustable and heated front seats (with memory function), heated rear seats, automatic climate control and cruise control.It’s also worth noting that the W140 was the first S-Class to feature double-paned soundproofed glass, electrically operated exterior mirrors, progressive power steering, GPS satellite navigation, a sonar-based parking system (Parktronic) and an available Bose sound system. The W140 also came with a self-levelling suspension, adaptive damping and quite a few other fascinating features.As for performance, models such as this S500 were powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine, good for 315 horsepower and 347 lb-ft (470 Nm) of torque. How quaint, you say? It’s not that bad, considering how a 2022 Mercedes S 500only has 429 hp and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque.Anyway, however much power this car still has will be going to the rear wheels via a five-speed automatic gearbox – you obviously shouldn’t be bothered to change gears yourself in a luxury sedan.