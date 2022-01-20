Look Out Corvette C8 Z06: Honda Starts Production of NSX Type S and It's a Game Changer

The Honda Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, must have felt like the opening kickoff of the Superbowl on January 20th, 2022. It was the day Honda announced that the limited-edition Acura NSX Type S had officially begun production. With 600 horsepower and 492-foot pounds of torque on offer from a V6-hybrid powertrain, there's more than enough to be excited about.
Only 350 units of these special performance-oriented editions of the lauded NSX will grace the production line floors at Marysville. Each one stands a very good chance bound to appreciate in value, not depreciate. It took the Honda faithful all of about a few hours to reserve every last vehicle. It's now time for Honda to make sure those orders get fulfilled.
"Today is an exciting day for PMC and Acura as we begin shipping the highly-desired NSX Type S supercar," said PMC Division Lead Gail May. "Every associate here is committed to ensuring that each Type S we build, from VIN#001 all the way up to VIN#350, will be as perfect as the first second-generation NSX this team built-in 2016."
We'll forgive Gail May for being a tad biased in favor of the NSX, at least to some degree. The launch of the current NSX did indeed have a fair few detractors. But it's the problems uncovered with the base NSX that Honda and Acura are striving to fix this time around. With stiff competition like the Porsche 911, C8 Chevrolet Corvette, and the Maserati MC-20, the NSX Type-S absolutely must be a smashing success to stay relevant.
With weight reductions, carbon fiber, and performance tuning galore, Honda hopes this combination of drivetrain and suspension is the golden ticket that finally brings the second generation NSX into the same conversation as the ever-iconic first generation. When you stand on the shoulders of giants, it sure is hard to stand out on one's on it, would seem
