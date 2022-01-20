Snoop Dogg, Eminem and More Superstars Have Fabulous Rides in Super Bowl Pepsi Commercial

It’s that time of the year – and no, it’s not Christmas, but something similar for all marketing companies: the Super Bowl. Each year, the biggest companies around the world pay millions of dollars for a spot to air during Super Bowl’s Half Time, and Pepsi paired up this year’s halftime show’s performers with some cool rides.
Super Bowl might mark an important event in the sports genre, but it’s so much more than that. Also used as an advertising platform, NBC is charging a jaw-dropping amount of money for a 30-second spot in the event: $6 million dollars.
Lots of companies, which include famous carmakers, compete in making the most creative commercials that people would remember.
And Pepsi just dropped a stunning commercial including this year’s performers. With F. Gary Gray at the helm, the ad, titled “The Call,” features Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar.
The three-minute video includes a music compilation of the iconic tracks “Rap God,” “The Next Episode,” “Still D.R.E.,” “Family Affair,” “HUMBLE,” and “California Love.”
But these performers all get some impressive vehicles – Eminem faces his alter-ego, Slim Shady, in a not-so-subtle nod to his newly-opened restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti, before jetting off in a private plane, which is the most expensive means of transport in the commercial.
Snoop Dogg stays very on-brand, sitting behind the wheel of a 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible. At the 1:10 mark, the ad warns “do not attempt,” as Snoop takes a very CGI-looking U-Turn, so, in reality, no matter the suspension on the car, it’s clearly not that smooth.
Mary J. Blige has her own expensive ride, a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, which serves as both as her ride, and background at a photoshoot. The hypercar is powered by an 8-liter W16 engine delivering 1,577 horsepower (1,600 ps) at 7,000 rpm, and a maximum torque of 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm).
While Dr. Dre has quite a car collection, he gets a ride on Snoop Dogg’s beautiful vintage convertible, as they join Kendrick Lamar, who arrives there on a black, custom-made low-rider bike.
The five performers meet up and walk together towards the SoFi Stadium, where the Super Bowl LVI is slated to take place on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
