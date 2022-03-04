Liverpool FC Star Thiago Alcantara Gets a New MG ZS EV, but Will He Actually Drive It?

Well, this is odd, but at the same time, we’re not surprised, seen as how MG Motor was already an official global partner for Liverpool FC. Regardless, one of the club’s top midfielders, Thiago Alcantara, has just taken delivery of a brand-new MG ZS EV crossover and it’s perfectly understandable if you think he’ll never actually be caught dead in it, outside of any promotional/contractual settings.
According to MG, the ZS EV is an ideal choice for the Spanish international, who is also a father-of-two, so a crossover should offer him the perfect combination of family-friendly motoring and zero exhaust emissions.
“I really wanted to try an EV and it was the perfect chance to do it alongside our partner MG. I think it is important to be aware as a society of sustainable driving to preserve our planet. With the ZS EV, I’ve found versatility and comfort for every day,” said the former Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona star.
I’m not trying to be cheeky, but I can totally see him going to pick up this thing while kicking and screaming. On one hand, nobody turns down a free car, but on the other hand, he has a £20 million ($26 million) contract with Liverpool (over four years). To think he doesn’t already have several luxury SUVs, exotics and so on, would be very naïve. He could also easily afford the most expensive electric crossovers out there.
Now back to the ZS EV, which is currently available in both Standard and Long-Range variants, with a range of either 198 miles (318 km) or 273 miles (440 km) – plus three trim levels. Prices start from £27,495, the equivalent of $36,600 (after applying the plug-in car grant). Thiago’s ZS EV is the Trophy Long Range specification.
MG is currently selling six models in the UK, including three plug-in models in the MG ZS EV, the new MG5 EV and the MG HS Plug-in Hybrid.
“I really wanted to try an EV and it was the perfect chance to do it alongside our partner MG. I think it is important to be aware as a society of sustainable driving to preserve our planet. With the ZS EV, I’ve found versatility and comfort for every day,” said the former Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona star.
I’m not trying to be cheeky, but I can totally see him going to pick up this thing while kicking and screaming. On one hand, nobody turns down a free car, but on the other hand, he has a £20 million ($26 million) contract with Liverpool (over four years). To think he doesn’t already have several luxury SUVs, exotics and so on, would be very naïve. He could also easily afford the most expensive electric crossovers out there.
Now back to the ZS EV, which is currently available in both Standard and Long-Range variants, with a range of either 198 miles (318 km) or 273 miles (440 km) – plus three trim levels. Prices start from £27,495, the equivalent of $36,600 (after applying the plug-in car grant). Thiago’s ZS EV is the Trophy Long Range specification.
MG is currently selling six models in the UK, including three plug-in models in the MG ZS EV, the new MG5 EV and the MG HS Plug-in Hybrid.