Liverpool FC Star Thiago Alcantara Gets a New MG ZS EV, but Will He Actually Drive It?

Well, this is odd, but at the same time, we’re not surprised, seen as how MG Motor was already an official global partner for Liverpool FC. Regardless, one of the club’s top midfielders, Thiago Alcantara, has just taken delivery of a brand-new MG ZS EV crossover and it’s perfectly understandable if you think he’ll never actually be caught dead in it, outside of any promotional/contractual settings.

