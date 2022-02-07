Standard Range Model Joins MG ZS EV Lineup, Will Travel 198 Miles on a Single Charge

After the unveiling of the new MG ZS EV Long Range model, the Standard Range version is ready to make a name for itself too, offering buyers a 51.1 kW battery. It is 6.6 kWh larger than the outgoing 44.5 kWh unit, allowing you to travel 198 miles (318 km) on a single charge.
Using a 100-kW rapid charger, this new Standard Range version can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 36 minutes. Meanwhile, by putting down a total of 175 hp (177 ps) and 206 lb-ft (280 Nm) of torque, this variant will get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 8.6 seconds.
The ZS EV Standard Range is already in showrooms in the UK, with pricing starting from £27,495 / $37,000 (with the government plug-in car grant deducted). In fact, all variants of the new ZS EV Standard Range version are eligible for the £1,500 ($2,000) grant, seen as how they all cost less than the £32,000 ($43,200) price cap.
In terms of specs, you can expect to find the same trim levels as on the Long Range cars, meaning SE, Trophy and Trophy Connect. Equipment levels are identical too, regardless of battery size – although you can save £2,000 ($2,700) by opting for the smaller capacity battery model.
“MG is already the go-to choice for customers looking to buy a great quality, well-equipped and terrific value electric cars, but the new Standard Range ZS EV takes that offering to new levels,” said MG Motor UK exec, Guy Pigounakis. “The Plug-in Car Grant may have been reduced, but MGs commitment to delivering great value, world class EVs certainly hasn’t – the ZS EV offers unrivalled specification, range and performance for the money.”
The first UK deliveries for Standard Range cars are expected to take place later this month.
Meanwhile, if the ZS EV isn’t necessarily your cup of tea (pun intended, for UK buyers), MG will gladly sell you one of their other available models in the MG5 EV or the MG HS plug-in hybrid, all of which feature the carmaker’s comprehensive seven-year warranty.
