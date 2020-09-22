British MG Bets Big on Electrification, Launches New EV and PHEV

EV

Currently owned by a Chinese group that goes by the name Nanjing Automobile Group (since 2005), it managed to find a solid niche to exploit. Until this week, there were four models in its lineup (MG3, MG ZS, MG HS, and MG ZS), but that grew significantly with the introduction of two new vehicles.The first is the brand new MG5 EV, a station wagon of sorts that bets on an electric powertrain and a price of £24,495 (about $31,200) to conquer new segments. The car is powered by a 154 hp motor and a 52.2lithium-ion battery, while the range is rated at 214 miles (344 km) in normal day-to-day use.The second one is the MG HS. Selling from £29,995 ($38,300), it comes packed with a combination between a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and a 90electric motor that can power the SUV along on electricity alone for as much as 32 miles (51 km).“Since MG HS arrived in showrooms last year it has established itself as a high-quality flagship for MG, building on the success of the smaller MG ZS to offer even more comfort, practicality and great value features that are prized byC-segment SUV buyers,” said in a statement Daniel Gregorious, MG’s Head of Sales & Marketing.“New MG HS Plug-in makes the already terrific value MG HS range even more appealing as it brings with it the promise of a zero emissions 32-mile range, with added performance and at a price point comparable to some other manufacturers’ smaller internal combustion engine models. It’s a tremendously affordable package that we think will be a huge hit with both family and fleet customers.”You can have a look at all the details on the two new cars in the press release section attached below. Both cars can already be ordered, and deliveries are expected to begin by the end of the year.