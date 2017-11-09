autoevolution
MG ZS Chinese SUV Arrives in Britain, Gets Walkaround Treatment

Previously, MG shipped its cars as kits to Britain, where about a hundred employees "finished" the production. However, they've stopped doing that entirely with the ZS, which is a small SUV that's designed, engineered and built in China.
We've gathered quite a few videos from the launch event. As you can probably tell, MG employees are doing everything they can to make the ZS seem like more than just another car.

The official says there are a hundred years of design and engineering behind the iconic MG badge. Of course, he fails to mention the few gaps in those years or the reliabilities issues that plagued the brand in the 1990s.

"The mega-popular Sport Utility Vehicle offers a lifestyle statement that sets owners apart: the adventurous, the daring, those who love life and driving," he boldly proclaims.

Speaking of which, what is it like from behind the wheel. Well, it seems the Chinese have learned that some European customers like very light controls, so the ZS offers that.

Obviously, affordability also plays a big part here. The entry-level ZS Explore starts at £12,495, so it basically undercuts most of its rivals. The top-end Exclusive isn't much more expensive either at £15,495 where it also features things like pleather seats, a reversing camera and 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay.

There's plenty of cargo space at 448 liters, and tall adults will sit reasonably comfortably in the in back. However, it's been noted that there's no reach adjustment in the steering wheel.

There are two engines available, both falling in line with what the market wants right now. The basic unit is a 1.5-liter with 105 bhp that's hooked up to a 5-speed manual. The top-end car gets a 1-liter turbo with 110 bhp and a 6-speed automatic.

At 1.2 tons, it's not a heavy car, but we'd go for the engine with more torque unless you really like changing gears yourself. Three driving modes are available - Urban, Normal and Dynamic, with the latter reminding us of the sporty cars MG used to be known for.

