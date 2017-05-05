MG Unveils New SUV Called XS, It Is a Rebadged ZS

MG
has published a press release that announces the presentation of the XS, which is the brand’s newest small crossover
.
It is unveiled as an “all-new compact SUV
,” but it looks familiar. There’s and explanation, thankfully. It is the rebadged version of the ZS
, which is the first name used for the model that will be marketed in the United Kingdom under the XS name.
The new crossover is the first product from the British brand that gets this rebadging, but it will not be clear if the practice will be continued for the upcoming models. The “X” stands for “extra,” while the S comes from “SUV,” officials have explained.
MG
promises that it will come to the market with competitive pricing, and that the new model will be perfect both for young families and new drivers. The 2018 XS comes as a completion to the range that is currently composed of the MG3
and the GS SUV.
The full specification of this model, along with pricing and trim details will be announced later on during this year. Customers can place their names on a list for test drives, and also register themselves to be the first to receive the model’s brochures.
The Longbridge brand’s ZS, which the twin brother of the XS, was unveiled in December 2016, and it was presented as a small crossover that is meant to rival Nissan’s Juke.
The engine line-up was expected to include two 1.5-liter gasoline engines, along with a few more other units. The ZS has not reached the market yet, but its makers have global ambitions with this crossover.
Currently owned by the Chinese at SAIC Motor, MG has stopped building cars in the United Kingdom
. The modification in production plans was scheduled to happen before the Brexit
vote, and the idea is to save money through lower wage costs in China
.
This year marks a decade since MG was acquired by SAIC Motor, who bought it from Nanjing Automobile. The British company collapsed back in 2005 because of uninspired decisions.