Lil Baby Does Have a Tesla, It's Just Not a Car, But a Cyberquad

Just like any other celebrity, Lil Baby likes to be on top of all the trends, and this means owning some of the most popular rides. Besides all of these, the rapper also has a Tesla Cyberquad.
When Elon Musk unveiled the highly-anticipated, Cybertruck in November 2019, he also brought the Cyberquad on stage, surprising everyone with the electric all-terrain quad-bike. One day later, the Tesla CEO announced (via Twitter, of course), that the "Tesla 2-person electric ATV will come at first as an option for Cybertruck." He didn’t go into further details about it or the price.
And needless to say, there were several people out there who were actually thrilled about it. This year, Lil Baby was seen riding the Tesla Cyberquad at one of his shows while he was out on tour with Chris Brown this summer. A few days ago, the rapper was seen enjoying a ride on it while talking on the phone inside a sneakers store.
So far, the brand only released only one option of the product, a scaled-down version for kids, which seems to be what Lil Baby has, given its small size.
It's currently out of stock, but the four-wheeler had a price of $1,900. It comes with a full steel frame, a cushioned seat, and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking. It was powered by a lithium-ion battery, good for approximately 15 mi (24 km) of range, taking it to a top speed of 10 mph (16 kph).
Lil Baby is hardly the first rapper to be seen on one, though. Over a year and a half ago, Travis Scott had both the Cybertruck and the Cyberquad in his music video "Gang Gang."
Currently, there’s no information about the official release of the Cybertruck, but it looks like Lil Baby has quite a lot of fun every time he gets on his Cyberquad.
