Liberty Coach's Freshly Sold Elegant Lady Has an Interior Worthy of PETA Rallies

Folks, Liberty Coach is one of the manufacturers that's been building and redesigning coaches for decades, since 1968, to be exact. They initially entered the market by remodeling old Greyhound buses, but today, second-hand goods are a thing of the past, and Prevost is their sole supplier of the chassis and framework for the monstrosities they build.
Warning: This is not a PETA-friendly article!
Sure, company history is nice and all, but we're not here to talk big business; we're here to gawk at what's possible if you've got the right cash. This is Liberty's freshest sale, the Elegant Lady #888 (EL#888), a motor coach with an interior like very few I've seen around. I mean, how often will you find friggin alligator skin being used to create lounge chairs? Oh, the same seems to be the case for the dashboard and the driver and passenger seat, too; I warned you that this isn't a PETA-friendly article.
Luckily, if you manage to put aside these luxurious atrocities of mankind, you will eventually reach a sort of heaven on wheels that can only be described as being flawless. Don't believe me? Just check out the gallery if you haven't done so yet.
All that's then expressed on a base that includes three slide-outs.
Aside from the alligator skin, I chose to bring to light this RV because of the level of luxury offered. It's not often that so many different textures, leathers, skins, stone, woods, and velvet, blend into one fluid and continuous interior. The crafty use of LED lighting and art deco lamps only enhances the feeling of comfort and luxury. If you like natural light, large windows line the coach's exterior and are tinted to interrogation room levels.
As you enter the coach, the first area you'll encounter is the cab on the right and the large living and entertainment room to the left. An oversized couch sits across from two prehistoric lounge chairs (the alligator skin ones), and on your way to the rear, the galley begins on the left and a dining area that couples as an office on the right. I'm not sure I need to point out the marble countertops with brushed faucets, electric cooktop, and a fridge larger than the one I have at home. Of course, an oven and dishwasher are part of the mix.
to be expected for this level of living.
At the end of EL#888, the owner's bathroom is located and again features marble countertops, recessed lighting, and a tiled shower room with a waterfall effect coming out of the ceiling. Talk about living it up. Another service bathroom can be found at the entrance to the bedroom as a way of meeting guest needs without disturbing the owner's privacy.
With living systems inclusive of four AC units, top-of-the-line electrical gear, touchscreen control panel, and waterworks worth five stars, you can rest assured that not one power outage will be experienced. After all, machines like these cost millions of dollars, which means that your experience should be flawless. Speaking of how much the EL#888 sold for, that still remains a mystery.
At the end of the day, Liberty Coach has always been known for doing things differently and catering to America's wealthiest, but I have to ask, would you blow a couple of million dollars on something like this?
