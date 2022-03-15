Hymer's Extravagant Exsis-I Is the Road-Ready Home That Americans Are Still Waiting For

Folks, Hymer is a mobile home manufacturer that compares to industry giants like Airstream and Winnebago. However, since this crew has been operating out of Germany since 1957, they've become more popular in Europe and Africa. One way to see how they do mobile living is to look at one of their options, the Exsis-i, a vehicle that seems to be selling over on the U.K. and European markets.
Now, like most other RVs and mobile homes, Exsis-i is available in multiple floorplans, two, and each one is tuned for different needs and budgets. The least expensive layout is the 474 and starts at 78,240 GBP (101,933 USD at current exchange rates). The larger 678 option starts at 84,500 GBP (110,089 USD). Which one do you want to get to know? Probably the grander and more equipped option.
Even though we'll be looking at the 678, know that Hymer offers a completely customizable experience, which always means extra cash. Nonetheless, I will be doing my best to enumerate the countless standard features and options so that you may have a better idea of what to expect.
Moving on, we can look at the chassis and motor that will be the base for this home. Overall, Hymer drops a Fiat AL-KO Ducato chassis with FWD. As for the engine, a 2.2-liter MultiJet will be cranking out a measly 88 kW of juice. That's a not-so-whopping 118 HP. While Hymer doesn't state how much torque these puppies crank out, Fiat shows torque at max 320 Nm (235 lb-ft).
Now, for me to try and go through everything this machine includes and how it's built would be sheer madness. But some of the features of the bodywork are XPS insulation, GRP floor, and aluminum skin walls. There's also a garage built into the rear and underneath the bedding area; fit for a couple of bikes and other gear.
likes to roll; you have everything you need. At the front of Exsis-I, swivel seating in the cab offers immediate access to the living space inside and makes direct contact with the dinette.
Continuing our journey to the rear, 678 features a massive galley setup that explodes with countless storage drawers, a three-burner cooktop, stainless steel sink, large countertop to unfurl your cooking skills. Across from the galley, a fridge/freezer unit offers the necessary space to store foods for up to five people.
What I enjoy about this model is the bathroom layout. Instead of combining your toilet and shower areas into a wet bath, Hymer sets the shower to one side of the unit, while the other side features the toilet and vanity with a sink. It may not seem like a big deal, but one person can shower while the rest do their biddings.
achieve this, another sleeping area drops down from the cab roof.
There is no lack of heating, electrical, or plumbing systems either, but that's pretty self-explanatory if you ask me. However, if you feel you need more than just the standard Exsis-I, Hymer has a list of options that's larger than what the habitat includes as standard; take the time to delve deeper.
At the end of the day, what can you expect from a German motorhome manufacturer that has been around for over 50 years? Nothing but a road-ready mobile home to consider for your next adventure vehicle acquisition.
Now, like most other RVs and mobile homes, Exsis-i is available in multiple floorplans, two, and each one is tuned for different needs and budgets. The least expensive layout is the 474 and starts at 78,240 GBP (101,933 USD at current exchange rates). The larger 678 option starts at 84,500 GBP (110,089 USD). Which one do you want to get to know? Probably the grander and more equipped option.
Even though we'll be looking at the 678, know that Hymer offers a completely customizable experience, which always means extra cash. Nonetheless, I will be doing my best to enumerate the countless standard features and options so that you may have a better idea of what to expect.
Moving on, we can look at the chassis and motor that will be the base for this home. Overall, Hymer drops a Fiat AL-KO Ducato chassis with FWD. As for the engine, a 2.2-liter MultiJet will be cranking out a measly 88 kW of juice. That's a not-so-whopping 118 HP. While Hymer doesn't state how much torque these puppies crank out, Fiat shows torque at max 320 Nm (235 lb-ft).
Now, for me to try and go through everything this machine includes and how it's built would be sheer madness. But some of the features of the bodywork are XPS insulation, GRP floor, and aluminum skin walls. There's also a garage built into the rear and underneath the bedding area; fit for a couple of bikes and other gear.
likes to roll; you have everything you need. At the front of Exsis-I, swivel seating in the cab offers immediate access to the living space inside and makes direct contact with the dinette.
Continuing our journey to the rear, 678 features a massive galley setup that explodes with countless storage drawers, a three-burner cooktop, stainless steel sink, large countertop to unfurl your cooking skills. Across from the galley, a fridge/freezer unit offers the necessary space to store foods for up to five people.
What I enjoy about this model is the bathroom layout. Instead of combining your toilet and shower areas into a wet bath, Hymer sets the shower to one side of the unit, while the other side features the toilet and vanity with a sink. It may not seem like a big deal, but one person can shower while the rest do their biddings.
achieve this, another sleeping area drops down from the cab roof.
There is no lack of heating, electrical, or plumbing systems either, but that's pretty self-explanatory if you ask me. However, if you feel you need more than just the standard Exsis-I, Hymer has a list of options that's larger than what the habitat includes as standard; take the time to delve deeper.
At the end of the day, what can you expect from a German motorhome manufacturer that has been around for over 50 years? Nothing but a road-ready mobile home to consider for your next adventure vehicle acquisition.