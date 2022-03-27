Featherlite's Glamorous Mykonos Land Yacht Is the Result of "Jet-Inspired Interior Design"

Folks, the name Featherlite Coaches often comes up only when you start talking about mobile homes and motorcoaches that have price tags set in the millions of dollars range. Just to get an idea of what people will get when they look into a Featherlite machine, this manufacturer has its roots embedded in yacht building heritage. Maybe that's why people refer to them as land yachts.
As for the wheeled yacht before you, it's called Mykonos, and while it may not have the flashiest of all interiors that Featherlite has put together during the years, it's meant to embody a "private jet-inspired interior design."
Like most other machines that leave the Featherlite yard, a Prevost shell and chassis are used for the conversion. This also features a Volvo D13 engine with 500 HP, independent suspension, Prevost adaptive braking, and a whole lot more. This chassis is then handed over to Featherlite, and they're the ones that transform it into this eye-catching product.
Now, at any given time, no matter where you're located in this massive home, Featherlite aims to ensure comfort and capability. From easy-to-use control panels with touchscreens to an electrical system that should take the worry out of power failures, it's all here. Do you really need to know that there's heated and running water? I didn't think so.
You should, however, take note of spaces like the office area you'll find as you head towards the rear of the coach, the large entertainment lounge on the right, and residential-sized appliances and features found in the kitchen.
necessary appliances to cook and clean up after meals, and a large 65 in (165 cm) Samsung TV, ready with an audio system to match. LED lighting can be dimmed at a moment's notice from the control panel I mentioned earlier. I'm not sure if I should even point out the washing machine and endless storage for office supplies, foodstuffs, and apparel.
Continuing our exploration of Mykonos, towards the rear of the habitat, Featherlite starts to show off the rest of the features they've grown to be known for, and this includes not one but two bathrooms and a master bedroom big enough to set up a putt-putt course. Ok, maybe not that big, but you get the idea.
The first bathroom is the one guests will have access to and is set right before the main bedroom. Here, guests will be privy to a stylish vanity, toilet, and recessed LED lighting to help folks find their way. To reach the master bathroom, you'll need to go through the bedroom, which happens only if the owners allow you to. Here, you can find a his and her sink, a walk-in shower, big enough for two people, and a toilet.
would be nice to just point out that you'll have an Xbox One on hand.
One thing you need to know is that Featherlite builds each unit with a personalized flair, unique layout, and specific materials to give each motorcoach its distinctive look; yes, Mykonos is a one-of-a-kind land yacht. This is also reflected in each coach's price.
While Featherlite doesn't show us a price for Mykonos, a recently sold unit, Angel Fire, has been reported as selling for a whopping 2,212,870 USD (2,014,707 EUR at current exchange rates), according to Prevost-Stuff. And, that version included just two slide-outs; expect to pay a bit more for Mykonos.
At the end of the day, Featherlite motorcoaches seem to be for a special kind of client. Well, not really; just ones with the cash to meet the asking price. Would you drop 2 million USD on something like this? Or would you do other things with that sort of cash? I ask because this beast is looking for an owner.
