This Luxury Jet on Wheels Is Meant for Dazzling Trips, With Free Wine and High-Tech Seats

A super comfortable ride, premium amenities, a gourmet menu – these are some of the things that come to mind, when talking about luxury travel. And the Jet’s got them all. You might think that’s a funny name for a bus, but it’s actually well-suited.First of all, the Jet looks high-end, there’s plenty of space inside, and its seats reveal this premium bus’s biggest secret – a unique design and technology that makes these the most impressive seats in the world. The gel-foam seat and memory-foam back guarantee comfort, together with a pneumatic legrest and a 45-degree recline.Not only do they claim to provide the most legroom in the industry, but they also integrate a motion-cancelling technology that’s supposed to make 90% of bumps and vibration disappear as if by magic.How about enjoying a glass of wine, or a beer, while relaxing in one of these wonder-seats? That’s not a fantasy, but reality, because a ride on the Jet comes with complimentary drinks, in addition to the first-class menu. Yes, you’ll benefit from in-seat service throughout the trip. And you can forget about those nasty restrooms that typically come with public transportation. The Jet’s lavatory reminds us more of a luxury hotel, with premium fittings and a touchless sink and soap dispenser.Speaking of high-class amenities, this motorcoach also boasts the fastest Wi-Fi in domestic travel. Also, there’s an advanced UV filtration system onboard, in addition to the extra-wide space between rows, to boost the level of hygiene. Last but not least, passengers get to book their exact seat, so the boarding process becomes easier and faster.This high-end coach travels between New York and Washington D.C., with $99 for a one-way reservation. With the Jet officially launching a couple of days ago, reservations for a luxurious ride are now open.