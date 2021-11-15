Throwback to a Time When Volkswagen Wedged a Bentley W12 Engine Inside an Mk5 Golf

5 Sunseeker 90 Ocean Is a Luxurious Floating Mansion for the Adventure-Seeking Billionaire

4 The Story of Tranquility - From Massive Fraud Scandal to Kylie Jenner’s Party Yacht

2 RS Endeavour Is How the British Do Motorhomes – Will Run You at Least $290K

1 Vladimir Putin’s Superyacht Fleet Is, as You Would Expect, Outrageous

More on this:

This Luxury Jet on Wheels Is Meant for Dazzling Trips, With Free Wine and High-Tech Seats

Most people don’t associate public transportation, particularly coaches, with pleasant experiences and a high level of comfort. But that’s about to change, because the newest coach in town feels more like a luxury private jet on wheels. 8 photos



First of all, the Jet looks high-end, there’s plenty of space inside, and its seats reveal this premium bus’s biggest secret – a unique design and technology that makes these the most impressive seats in the world. The gel-foam seat and memory-foam back guarantee comfort, together with a pneumatic legrest and a 45-degree recline.



Not only do they claim to provide the most legroom in the industry, but they also integrate a motion-cancelling technology that’s supposed to make 90% of bumps and vibration disappear as if by magic.



How about enjoying a glass of wine, or a beer, while relaxing in one of these wonder-seats? That’s not a fantasy, but reality, because a ride on the Jet comes with complimentary drinks, in addition to the first-class menu. Yes, you’ll benefit from



Speaking of high-class amenities, this motorcoach also boasts the fastest Wi-Fi in domestic travel. Also, there’s an advanced UV filtration system onboard, in addition to the extra-wide space between rows, to boost the level of hygiene. Last but not least, passengers get to book their exact seat, so the boarding process becomes easier and faster.



This







View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jet (@thejet.coach) A super comfortable ride, premium amenities, a gourmet menu – these are some of the things that come to mind, when talking about luxury travel. And the Jet’s got them all. You might think that’s a funny name for a bus, but it’s actually well-suited.First of all, the Jet looks high-end, there’s plenty of space inside, and its seats reveal this premium bus’s biggest secret – a unique design and technology that makes these the most impressive seats in the world. The gel-foam seat and memory-foam back guarantee comfort, together with a pneumatic legrest and a 45-degree recline.Not only do they claim to provide the most legroom in the industry, but they also integrate a motion-cancelling technology that’s supposed to make 90% of bumps and vibration disappear as if by magic.How about enjoying a glass of wine, or a beer, while relaxing in one of these wonder-seats? That’s not a fantasy, but reality, because a ride on the Jet comes with complimentary drinks, in addition to the first-class menu. Yes, you’ll benefit from in-seat service throughout the trip. And you can forget about those nasty restrooms that typically come with public transportation. The Jet’s lavatory reminds us more of a luxury hotel, with premium fittings and a touchless sink and soap dispenser.Speaking of high-class amenities, this motorcoach also boasts the fastest Wi-Fi in domestic travel. Also, there’s an advanced UV filtration system onboard, in addition to the extra-wide space between rows, to boost the level of hygiene. Last but not least, passengers get to book their exact seat, so the boarding process becomes easier and faster.This high-end coach travels between New York and Washington D.C., with $99 for a one-way reservation. With the Jet officially launching a couple of days ago, reservations for a luxurious ride are now open.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.