Tuff Mudda Is a Toy Hauling Travel Trailer With Capabilities and a Name To Match

Folks, I recently stumbled across a crew known as Paramount Caravans. If the name sounds unfamiliar, this team is from Australia and has only been putting RVs on the market since 2001. But, the fact that they’ve still alive and kicking in such a cutthroat industry stands as a testament to their craftsmanship.
This crew likes to brag that they will offer each client a completely customizable experience from start to finish, and since the beginnings of their history, they’ve grown to be responsible for over 8,000 RVs on the road.
As for the Tuff Mudda, it’s a toy hauler, and like other trailers of this sort, aside from offering an interior suitable for living and carrying out off-grid activities, it also features a garage area that, in Mudda’s case, can fit up to four dirt bikes or a couple of quads. Heck, one image shows a jet ski on its carrier being shoved into the behemoth.
Aside from just space for other machines, Paramount also includes countless storage options for spare parts, adventure gear, and anything else your lifestyle needs. Best of all, some of the storage bays are integrated into the body of Mudda and don’t affect the amount of interior space available.
stick to.
Even though Paramount doesn’t reveal much about how they build each unit, they still tell us about the inclusion of a Torflex suspension, 600 mm (23.6 in) checker plate siding, Alu-comp cladding, and acrylic doors. Stone deflector, front checker plate, MT tires, and Kojack jacking system are standard. As for the liftgate found at the rear or side, all-electric.
Speaking of electric, since you’ll be running quite the amount of life-giving features, Paramount also takes the liberty of adding a power management system, water pump, solar panels, and a generator box, just in case. Yes, two 120 Ah batteries are also planted somewhere in the construction.
Some other standard features owners will find include interior and exterior sound systems, four or more sleeping berths (up to six), a fully equipped kitchen with enough burners and fridge space to whip up your three-course meals. If you’re going to be riding around all day, you know how important it is to have hearty meals. To help you clean up, wet baths are used in all units and feature a fiberglass shower.
Again, we’re not told much about what sort of materials are used in completing the interior, but Mudda seems to offer ample yet straightforward areas big enough for those six guests to move freely about the habitat and store all their weekend belongings.
Six different packages can transform the interior and exterior of your Tuff Mudda into anything from a luxury living space to an off-road-ready monstrosity. You can pick up features like a larger fridge, L-shaped couches, recliners, Wi-Fi, and even an airbag suspension. Add another exterior galley, BBQ, or grab that generator you don’t yet own.
Suppose you’re interested in just how big a Tuff Mudda can be. In that case, I need to tell you that Paramount Caravans is currently undergoing a website refit, and some information is not available, but they can be as long as 26 ft (7.9 m) long and weigh over 3,000 kg (6,614 lbs), dry. So whip out that truck and put it to work.
As for how much you’ll be spending on this toy hauler, it’s kind of difficult to say because it will depend on your dealership, floorplan, and even features added. But, I was able to find prices ranging from 60,000 AUD (45,096 USD at current exchange rates) to 100,000 AUD (76,160 USD) or more. It’s quite the range, so make sure you think it over if you’re considering a Tuff Mudda for your next travel trailer acquisition.
This crew likes to brag that they will offer each client a completely customizable experience from start to finish, and since the beginnings of their history, they’ve grown to be responsible for over 8,000 RVs on the road.
As for the Tuff Mudda, it’s a toy hauler, and like other trailers of this sort, aside from offering an interior suitable for living and carrying out off-grid activities, it also features a garage area that, in Mudda’s case, can fit up to four dirt bikes or a couple of quads. Heck, one image shows a jet ski on its carrier being shoved into the behemoth.
Aside from just space for other machines, Paramount also includes countless storage options for spare parts, adventure gear, and anything else your lifestyle needs. Best of all, some of the storage bays are integrated into the body of Mudda and don’t affect the amount of interior space available.
stick to.
Even though Paramount doesn’t reveal much about how they build each unit, they still tell us about the inclusion of a Torflex suspension, 600 mm (23.6 in) checker plate siding, Alu-comp cladding, and acrylic doors. Stone deflector, front checker plate, MT tires, and Kojack jacking system are standard. As for the liftgate found at the rear or side, all-electric.
Speaking of electric, since you’ll be running quite the amount of life-giving features, Paramount also takes the liberty of adding a power management system, water pump, solar panels, and a generator box, just in case. Yes, two 120 Ah batteries are also planted somewhere in the construction.
Some other standard features owners will find include interior and exterior sound systems, four or more sleeping berths (up to six), a fully equipped kitchen with enough burners and fridge space to whip up your three-course meals. If you’re going to be riding around all day, you know how important it is to have hearty meals. To help you clean up, wet baths are used in all units and feature a fiberglass shower.
Again, we’re not told much about what sort of materials are used in completing the interior, but Mudda seems to offer ample yet straightforward areas big enough for those six guests to move freely about the habitat and store all their weekend belongings.
Six different packages can transform the interior and exterior of your Tuff Mudda into anything from a luxury living space to an off-road-ready monstrosity. You can pick up features like a larger fridge, L-shaped couches, recliners, Wi-Fi, and even an airbag suspension. Add another exterior galley, BBQ, or grab that generator you don’t yet own.
Suppose you’re interested in just how big a Tuff Mudda can be. In that case, I need to tell you that Paramount Caravans is currently undergoing a website refit, and some information is not available, but they can be as long as 26 ft (7.9 m) long and weigh over 3,000 kg (6,614 lbs), dry. So whip out that truck and put it to work.
As for how much you’ll be spending on this toy hauler, it’s kind of difficult to say because it will depend on your dealership, floorplan, and even features added. But, I was able to find prices ranging from 60,000 AUD (45,096 USD at current exchange rates) to 100,000 AUD (76,160 USD) or more. It’s quite the range, so make sure you think it over if you’re considering a Tuff Mudda for your next travel trailer acquisition.