World's First Electric Double Deck Coach Completes 2,500-Mile Trip Using Public Charging

Motorcoach seller ABC Companies recently announced that it completed a 2,500-mile (4,023 km) journey across the U.S. using a 100 percent battery-electric Van Hool vehicle that was only “refueled” using public chargers.
The Van Hool TDX25E motorcoach is just one of the large passenger transport EVs commercialized by ABC Companies, with the company describing it as the world's first all-electric double-deck coach. It has a capacity of 69 people, and it integrates a battery system from Proterra. Its Siemens ELFA II powertrain ensures a smooth, quiet, and emission-free ride, while the vehicle comes with premium accommodations and amenities.
Proterra’s energy-dense batteries have a capacity of 676 kWh, offering up to 260 miles (418 km) on a full charge. The TDX25E required an average of 3.5 hours to fully charge at a rate of up to 147 kWh.
ABC Companies’ goal was to demonstrate the double-decker’s impressive range and the strength of its battery technology. The cross-country trip began at the company’s Winter Garden, Florida headquarters, and ended at its Costa Mesa, California facility. More than 2,500 miles were covered in various climate and road conditions, with the route including elevations in excess of 5,000 ft (1,524 m). It was a trip that lasted six days, and the TDX25E only used public stations to recharge its battery. Temperatures varied from 40 to 80 degrees F (4 to 26 C).
According to the information on ABC Companies’ website, the TDX25E is the largest electric passenger vehicle currently on the road. It can hit a top speed of 71 mph (114 kph), and during the aforementioned trip, it averaged 60 mph (96.5 kph).
ABC Companies claims the TDX25E production vehicle used in the demo is the first of its kind in North America. It is now available to purchase in the U.S., but you have to contact ABC for pricing and info on customization options.
