Universal Soldier-Looking Concept Transporter Can Carry Two Cars and Passengers in Style

The pre-owned market is filled with motorized wonders for all tastes and pockets, but one has to admit event-ready vehicle transporters are not something that come along very often. So, if you were in the market for a new ride to next year’s motorized events, this thing might be just what you needed.
You’re staring at something that once was a stock Freightliner Argosy from the year 2000. That’s until it crossed the doors of a shop called Concept Transporters, and was turned into a 2-car motorcoach wonder with the addition of the special trailer. One that kind of looks like something straight out of Universal Soldier.
Created some time ago by Bruce Canepa to fill a market void, Concept Transporters seems to have spared no expense with this one, providing the ultimate comfort for both the vehicles being moved, and for the people traveling along with them.
Meant to haul rides to whatever events they’re intended to attend, the truck “was designed to be as flexible as possible by incorporating a number of special design features.” It can carry the two vehicles stacked one on top of the other on adjustable decking and with the help of a 6,000 lb hydraulic lift gate.
Fitting the cars in there one over the other means there’s plenty of room left for people. The thing has a so-called entertainment space to be used while on events, climate-controlled and fully insulated from outside noise, seating areas, and even a bathroom for whatever needs might arise.
It can also carry the tools and equipment needed to service the cars, a 12.5kW water-cooled generator for auxiliary systems, and tons of electrical outlets.
At the front, where the actual Freightliner Argosy is, work concentrated mostly on the interior, where leather was abundantly used to create an atmosphere of luxury.
The truck remains powered by the stock Cummins engine good for 600 hp and ran through an 18-speed synchromesh transmission. The engine draws fuel from double 100-gallon (379 liters) tanks.
We found this transporter sitting on the lot of cars being sold by Canepa, with a little over 330,000 miles (531,000 km) shown on the thing’s odometer. The asking price for the Argosy is not disclosed.
