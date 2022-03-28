2022 BMW M5 Competition Shows What It Can Do, Goes All Out on the Highway

The Competition version of the F90 BMW M5 is the most powerful production version of this model, and this shows when acceleration is concerned. The German model has 617 horsepower from the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 under its hood, and its peak torque is 553 lb.-ft. (750 Nm) strong.
With that kind of resources available, the German sedan can sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.3 seconds, while an electronic speed limiter stops it from passing 250 kph (155 mph). If the M Driver Package is ordered with the vehicle, the limiter is bumped a bit higher. To be specific, it gets up to 305 kph (189 mph).
The M Driver's Package option, code 7ME in BMW-speak, has different effects for various BMW models, as not all can reach such a high speed as the M5. Moreover, certain elements are added to the vehicle, and the customer gets a voucher, valid for one person, for training on the racetrack. We recommend you get one, regardless of what generation M5 you drive.
BMW has over 40 years of offering such training packages, and the idea behind it is that vehicles with more power than the others on the road will require a driver who knows what they are doing.
Otherwise, the vehicle becomes dangerous in untrained hands, and it can be a menace to other road users. Moreover, if it gets damaged, the owner loses in resale value and insurance fees, which makes the training even more worthwhile in case someone has any doubts about it. However, it is not mandatory, though.
It is worth noting that experienced tuners may have the ability to remove factory speed limiters on vehicles, especially if the warranty period is over and the customer is willing to get this solved as well. The difference will be noticed if a brand-focused OBD II interface is used to check the vehicle's computers.
With that behind us, this is what a 2022 BMW M5 Competition can do on the German highway network, which still has sections that have no top seed restrictions. As you can observe in the video below, it is impressive, to say the least. For example, just look at it cruse at 124 mph (200 kph) at just 3.000 rpms.
