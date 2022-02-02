autoevolution
Lexus USA 2022 Fleet in Red and Gold Lanterns and Ribbons Is Inspired by Year of the Tiger

In Asia, the Tiger is the king of all beasts, and the Chinese zodiac year marks a time of rebirth and renewal. Therefore, when Lexus USA asked Larry Chen to shoot a few photos to celebrate the 'Year of the Tiger,' he knew exactly what he needed to do.
A little context here. The Lunar New Year started on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. More than 2 billion people worldwide celebrated the festivities that could last up to 2 weeks.

This celebration marks the end of 'Year of the Ox' and the beginning of 'Year of the Tiger.'

If you've watched The Last Samurai (2003), then you understand the Asian fascination with the Tiger for its relentlessness and dexterity. It's the king of beasts and will put up a fight to the death regardless of the adversary.

Larry Chen did a phenomenal job on the photoshoot inspired by the Lunar New Year's themes with red and gold warm colors that create an ambient feeling of rejuvenation. The lanterns and ribbons slither through the luxury cars, mimicking the dragon dance's majestic movement.

The Lexus IS 500, Lexus LC, and Lexus IS look refreshed in a brick house background surrounded by gold and red ribbons. The combination of colors is perfect and, in my opinion, gives off that freshly-baked warm vibe. It's a true testament to Chen's skill in light painting and the ideal statement for Lexus USA on their fleet.

It really is the Year of the Tiger for Lexus, introducing the 2022 Lexus NX that comes with a new fresh redesign that's more spacious and practical than its European competitors, and the 2022 LC an improvement in reflexes with a new build trim and design flourishes.

The IS 500 is perhaps the best interpretation of the Lunar year, with its aggressive exterior finishes, rear diffuser, and quad tailpipes.

