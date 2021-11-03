2022 Lexus IS 500 Arrives at SEMA With Street Performance Body Kit and Chassis Upgrades

Lexus has brought two very special 2022 IS sport sedans to this year’s SEMA Show. One is a track-focused IS 350 model and the other is a more “street-oriented” IS 500, albeit still very aggressive looking. We’re here to talk about the latter, dubbed the Hiraku & Townsend Bell Street Performance IS 500.
Designed in collaboration with tuner Hiraku Co and Lexus ambassador, Townsend Bell, this Japanese sedan looks like it’s ready to tackle the Tokyo drift scene with any given Fast & Furious actor behind the wheel.
Visually, it’s wearing a custom body kit comprised of a front lip spoiler, side steps, rear diffuser, custom front fenders, bumper canards, rear roof spoiler, rear bumper garnish and a Seibon carbon fiber hood and truck. The body itself is covered in a vinyl wrap, meant to offer “a modern take on the traditional Lexus spindle styling cues.” It’s very subtle though and you really must look closely to notice the spindle grille design pattern.
What you can’t miss are the Rotiform LAS-R wheels with those bespoke aerodisc covers that look like something out of a sci-fi movie. The wheels themselves measure 20-inches in diameter, feature Brembo GT brakes with custom-painted calipers, as well as Nitto Invo rubber.
Performance-wise, the vehicle now comes with a custom A’PEXi induction box, working alongside a TOMS Racing carbon fiber suction pipe and an A’PEXi N1 Evolution Extreme Quad Ti exhaust system, singing to the tune of 472 hp courtesy of a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine.
Other highlights include the Shiftpower 4.0 App-controlled throttle system by Beat Soni, a stiffer chassis thanks to the TOMS chassis braces over the front and rear suspension, plus an A’PEXi N1 EXV 32-way adjustable coilover system to aid cornering prowess.
As for the interior, it comes with Sparco SPX carbon fiber reclining seats and a custom Alcantara steering wheel.
