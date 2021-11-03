Volta Zero EV Delivery Truck Ready for Testing, Could Be Ready by End of 2022

We're the kind of people that love watching big diesel trucks roll absolute coal down long stretches of asphalt. Most of the people who live in the world's biggest cities probably don't hold the same opinion. If we'd hazard to guess, they'd probably prefer the all-new 16-ton Zero all-electric delivery truck just unveiled by the hotshot EV Upstart Volta.
Volta's new truck is designed to have all the reliability and the efficiency of typical trucks with efficient, high-torque diesel engines without the noxious exhaust fumes that a set of catalytic converters and ureic acid canisters still can't seem to be fully eliminated. One can only suppose any Diesel, no matter how efficient, is still going to pollute like there's no tomorrow, a bit like the automotive equivalent to the "if it quacks like a duck" paradox.
This is a problem the Volta Zero advertises in its very own name. With electric motor power, similar low-end torque of a Kenworth or a Scania is at the driver's disposal just the same as either of those two would in North America and Europe, respectively. But in a way that produces as little CO2 emissions during the day-to-day operations as flashy Tesla passenger counterparts. Perhaps the 16-ton model won't be quite as powerful as an American big-rig, but expect its larger siblings in the 18-ton class to match those numbers sometime soon.
Ian Collins, Chief Product Officer of Volta Trucks, said "When the Volta Zero was revealed in September 2020, there were some who thought that its revolutionary, world-first design and packaging was just for show, and could never be built for production."
According to the latest press release by Volta themselves, production of the first 25 Design Verification prototype vehicles is due to start shortly. These vehicles will undergo extensive testing before the model is ready for full-scale production by the end of 2022, just in time for the holiday rush, hopefully.
Amazon sure would love to brag about how their stranglehold monopoly on the online retail space isn't actively killing the planet with dirty delivery trucks, at the very least.
