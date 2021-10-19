4 Go to Japan And Put a TRD “Tuxedo” on Your Lexus LC

More on this:

2022 Lexus LC Black Inspiration Edition Can Easily Lead You Into Temptation

The Lexus LC has gone black for the new model year, with Toyota’s luxury car brand giving it the murdered-out treatment. The model is officially called the LC Black Inspiration and is limited to the United Kingdom, for now anyway. 6 photos



The car rides on a set of 21-inch five-spoke forged alloy wheels and gets carbon fiber roof and scuff plates, part of the Sport Plus Pack. It also features a fixed rear spoiler and quite a few items inside, from the 10-way power-adjustable front seats, wrapped in semi-aniline leather, to the head-up display, 13-speaker Mark Levinson premium sound system, and card key.



Elsewhere, the new LC Black Inspiration gets stuff such as the heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, smart entry, and others. The Torsen limited-slip differential, dynamic rear steering, variable gear ratio steering, adaptive variable suspension, and the Lexus Safety System+ bundle of driver assistance gear, with blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and so on, are standard too.



The Black Inspiration treatment is available for both the



UK pricing for the normal LC 500 kicks off at £81,750 (equal to $112,253), and the gasoline-electric variant has an identical recommended retail price. In the United States, Lexus is asking a minimum of $93,050 for the LC, and the LC Hybrid is a $97,610 affair. Both prices exclude the destination charge, dealer fees, and options. Set to launch on November 1, when pricing details will be announced, the new LC Black Inspiration ditches the chrome details for an all-black look. It is finished in Graphite Black and sports similar looking spindle grille, side mirror caps, head- and taillight surrounds, and even headlamp cleaners.The car rides on a set of 21-inch five-spoke forged alloy wheels and gets carbon fiber roof and scuff plates, part of the Sport Plus Pack. It also features a fixed rear spoiler and quite a few items inside, from the 10-way power-adjustable front seats, wrapped in semi-aniline leather, to the head-up display, 13-speaker Mark Levinson premium sound system, and card key.Elsewhere, the new LC Black Inspiration gets stuff such as the heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, smart entry, and others. The Torsen limited-slip differential, dynamic rear steering, variable gear ratio steering, adaptive variable suspension, and the Lexus Safety System+ bundle of driver assistance gear, with blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and so on, are standard too.The Black Inspiration treatment is available for both the V8-powered LC 500 , which does the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.7 seconds, and the LC 500h hybrid, which is three tenths of a second slower.UK pricing for the normal LC 500 kicks off at £81,750 (equal to $112,253), and the gasoline-electric variant has an identical recommended retail price. In the United States, Lexus is asking a minimum of $93,050 for the LC, and the LC Hybrid is a $97,610 affair. Both prices exclude the destination charge, dealer fees, and options.

load press release