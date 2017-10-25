Lexus RC F and GS F Get Blue Leather and Carbon Fiber Trim for 10th Anniversary

No, the RC F isn't turning 10, though it does have the maturity of a pre-teen. Instead, Lexus' fancy F letter which it uses to denote all its fast cars is celebrating one decade of existence today at the Tokyo Motor Show.

11 photos



We like a good set of black seats as much as the next guy, but it can get a little boring after a while. Perhaps thinking of the red leather seats of some BMW M4 models, Lexus opted to give both the GS F and RC F some blue leather touches.



This includes the bucket seats, steering wheel, center tunnel and even some blue seatbelts. Don't worry though, because it's not been overdone. In fact, the blue carbon fiber around the door trim is a lovely touch. Too bad they're only going to build 300 of these. This upholstery is nicely complemented by blue contrast stitching



On the outside, both F models look a lot bolder than usual. The RC F takes things to the next level by adopting colossal carbon fiber panels. The hood, side skirts and part of the fenders are covered in the stuff. Also, matte grey paint is used on both models, as well as black wheels and blue brake calipers. GS F tris to play it cool by only getting the paint and wheels.



The F brand was founded in Late 2006. The letter refers to the



The first product was unveiled in January 2007 at the Detroit Auto Show and is, of course, the 423 HP IS F with a 5-liter V8. An updated version of that is found under the hood of both these special-edition models, though with a bit more grunt added in. It's not a huge deal for them, though the Japanese are celebrating with a couple of special editions that are sure to attract a lot of attention when they hit the streets.We like a good set of black seats as much as the next guy, but it can get a little boring after a while. Perhaps thinking of the red leather seats of some BMW M4 models, Lexus opted to give both the GS F and RC F some blue leather touches.This includes the bucket seats, steering wheel, center tunnel and even some blue seatbelts. Don't worry though, because it's not been overdone. In fact, the blue carbon fiber around the door trim is a lovely touch. Too bad they're only going to build 300 of these. This upholstery is nicely complemented by blue contrast stitchingOn the outside, both F models look a lot bolder than usual. The RC F takes things to the next level by adopting colossal carbon fiber panels. The hood, side skirts and part of the fenders are covered in the stuff. Also, matte grey paint is used on both models, as well as black wheels and blue brake calipers. GS F tris to play it cool by only getting the paint and wheels.The F brand was founded in Late 2006. The letter refers to the Fuji Speedway track whose first corner, 27R, was said to have inspired the shape of the "F."The first product was unveiled in January 2007 at the Detroit Auto Show and is, of course, the 423IS F with a 5-liter V8. An updated version of that is found under the hood of both these special-edition models, though with a bit more grunt added in.