autoevolution
 

Lexus RC F and GS F Get Blue Leather and Carbon Fiber Trim for 10th Anniversary

25 Oct 2017, 19:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
No, the RC F isn't turning 10, though it does have the maturity of a pre-teen. Instead, Lexus' fancy F letter which it uses to denote all its fast cars is celebrating one decade of existence today at the Tokyo Motor Show.
11 photos
Lexus RC F and GS F Get Blue Leather and Carbon Fiber Trim for 10th AnniversaryLexus RC F and GS F Get Blue Leather and Carbon Fiber Trim for 10th AnniversaryLexus RC F and GS F Get Blue Leather and Carbon Fiber Trim for 10th AnniversaryLexus RC F and GS F Get Blue Leather and Carbon Fiber Trim for 10th AnniversaryLexus RC F and GS F Get Blue Leather and Carbon Fiber Trim for 10th AnniversaryLexus RC F and GS F Get Blue Leather and Carbon Fiber Trim for 10th AnniversaryLexus RC F and GS F Get Blue Leather and Carbon Fiber Trim for 10th AnniversaryLexus RC F and GS F Get Blue Leather and Carbon Fiber Trim for 10th AnniversaryLexus RC F and GS F Get Blue Leather and Carbon Fiber Trim for 10th AnniversaryLexus RC F and GS F Get Blue Leather and Carbon Fiber Trim for 10th Anniversary
It's not a huge deal for them, though the Japanese are celebrating with a couple of special editions that are sure to attract a lot of attention when they hit the streets.

We like a good set of black seats as much as the next guy, but it can get a little boring after a while. Perhaps thinking of the red leather seats of some BMW M4 models, Lexus opted to give both the GS F and RC F some blue leather touches.

This includes the bucket seats, steering wheel, center tunnel and even some blue seatbelts. Don't worry though, because it's not been overdone. In fact, the blue carbon fiber around the door trim is a lovely touch. Too bad they're only going to build 300 of these. This upholstery is nicely complemented by blue contrast stitching

On the outside, both F models look a lot bolder than usual. The RC F takes things to the next level by adopting colossal carbon fiber panels. The hood, side skirts and part of the fenders are covered in the stuff. Also, matte grey paint is used on both models, as well as black wheels and blue brake calipers. GS F tris to play it cool by only getting the paint and wheels.

The F brand was founded in Late 2006. The letter refers to the Fuji Speedway track whose first corner, 27R, was said to have inspired the shape of the "F."

The first product was unveiled in January 2007 at the Detroit Auto Show and is, of course, the 423 HP IS F with a 5-liter V8. An updated version of that is found under the hood of both these special-edition models, though with a bit more grunt added in.
Lexus rc f lexus gs f Lexus F
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
LEXUS models:
LEXUS LSLEXUS LS LargeLEXUS ESLEXUS ES CompactLEXUS GSLEXUS GS LuxuryLEXUS LCLEXUS LC LuxuryLEXUS LXLEXUS LX Large SUVAll LEXUS models  