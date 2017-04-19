autoevolution

Toyota Gifts The Auris With Bi-Tone Edition

 
19 Apr 2017
by
On sale since 2012 and facelifted in 2015, the passing of time wasn’t nice to Auris. Toyota’s compact car is due to be redesigned from the ground up sometime in 2018, but ‘till then, yet another special edition will have to do.
Dubbed Bi-Tone Edition and limited to the European-spec model, Toyota describes the Bi-Tone as being a “part of the continuous refinement of the Auris model range.” Excuse my French, but a neat paint job and a quartet of fancy wheels isn’t exactly continuous refinement in my book. Be that as it may, that’s all Toyota has to offer for the time being, and it’s not half bad.

Available for both the hatchback and the Touring Sports body style, the Bi-Tone treatment starts with a choice of three exterior colors: Granite Grey, Pearl White, and Tokyo Red. The black-finished door mirrors, roof, shark fin antenna, and rear spoiler strike a nice contrast, as does the front grille.

Compared to the hatchback, the station wagon further adds black roof rails, whereas the black side sills are options on both body styles. 17” double five-spoke alloy wheels come standard, boasting a machined finish. Slated to become available from May 2017, the Toyota Auris Bi-Tone also happens to be well equipped as far as safety is concerned.

All Auris Bi-Tone models, regardless of engine and transmission, are supplemented by Toyota Safety Sense. The standard safety package has plenty of goodies on offer, including Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Automatic High Beam (AHB), and Road Sign Assist (RSA).

And yes, you can even get the Auris Bi-Tone with a hybrid powertrain. In fact, Toyota makes a case for the eco-friendly model by highlighting that more than 360,000 units have been sold since 2010, the year the Auris Hybrid went on sale in Europe.

If, however, you want to go full electric, Toyota isn’t the automaker you’re looking for. VW’s e-Golf is a pretty good proposition in this class, whereas the Nissan Leaf is months away from receiving an all-new generation.
