Lexus J201 Shares Vision of 550 HP Supercharged Trips to the Far End

The Japanese automaker is describing this special project with rather big words, such as “omotenashi”– which has something to do with Japanese hospitality – or “Experiential Adventurer.” We say they should just call it a bonkers Lexus LX570 that has been massaged by overlanding experts and wacky engineers to 550 hp of supercharged, ready for anything, prowess.
While at first it would seem odd to create an overlanding vehicle from the basis of a highly luxurious machine, the LX570 fits the bill – here we have a classic exponent of the dying body-on-frame breed that has ample V8 power even in stock form.
What else do you need to survive in the wilderness – a raft of accessories, and you’re off to confront the wilderness. Actually, that’s exactly what this build is supposed to do – along with defending Rebelle Rally champions, Rachelle Croft and Taylor Pawley of The X Elles team.
The trio will debut on October 8th during the 2020 edition of the Rebelle Rally, the 10-day-long women-exclusive adventure that will see the ladies and their tough machines put through all sorts of adventurous challenges across more than 1,243 miles (over 2,000 km) of California and Nevada outback.
In case you are wondering how Lexus and its partners came up with the J201 designation for this special example, we can only tell you they took the odd decision of using just part of the internal designation code (URJ201) for the model and its platform...
On the other hand, we are more at ease with skipping the philosophical talk that fills Lexus’ announcement (you can check it out attached below, if you want to) and redirect our attention to the handy work performed by the specialists from Expedition Overland. They were responsible for assembling this unique LX570 with lots and lots of premium components from some of the biggest names in the industry.
Thus, we could easily call out CBI (a whole bunch of elements), Warn (winch), Rigid (all the additional lights), Magnuson Supercharger (all those 550 hp and 550 lb. ft. of twist come from somewhere), ARB (an entire raft of components), or Icon Vehicle Dynamics (suspension with up to 4.8 / 4.1 in. front and back lift), just to name a few...
