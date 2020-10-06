1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS 396 Is Everything Today’s Car Is Not

For all intents and purpose, the modern day muscle car segment – or, to a greater extent, the sports coupe segment – is dominated by the Ford Mustang. One of just two of the Blue Oval’s remaining passenger cars in the U.S. (alongside the Fusion, in the process of being retired), the Mustang is clearly a much more prominent presence in the customer’s minds that it’s long time rival, the Camaro.
The current generation of Chevy’s pony has little going for it in the battle with the Mustang – this is why it sold about half the number achieved by Ford in 2019 - but true fans never give up. For them, a return to the early versions of the car is the best way to keep hope alive.
And this 1967 example is a great way to do that, as it is not only part of the very first generation of the family, but also one specced to the highest degree.
What you’re looking at is a Camaro of the RS/SS variety, meaning it packs all those nice things Chevy sold back then under the Rally Sport and Super Sport badges, combined. That means you get headlights concealed behind a special grille, chrome trim on the lower bodywork, special wheels, and that special powerplant 396ci in displacement.
The car in the gallery above, currently selling as part of an online auction (tally is at $42,000 with 2 days left to go), packs that special engine, and it appears it is the one that originally shipped with the car. It’s no longer in its original condition, having been rebuilt in 2008, but that should only add to the appeal of the Camaro.
The exterior and interior went through an overhaul as well. The bodywork was wrapped in a Bolero Red paint, the black vinyl roof is the original one, and the seats are specced in black vinyl with white accents, matched by the carpets and headliner.
And this 1967 example is a great way to do that, as it is not only part of the very first generation of the family, but also one specced to the highest degree.
What you’re looking at is a Camaro of the RS/SS variety, meaning it packs all those nice things Chevy sold back then under the Rally Sport and Super Sport badges, combined. That means you get headlights concealed behind a special grille, chrome trim on the lower bodywork, special wheels, and that special powerplant 396ci in displacement.
The car in the gallery above, currently selling as part of an online auction (tally is at $42,000 with 2 days left to go), packs that special engine, and it appears it is the one that originally shipped with the car. It’s no longer in its original condition, having been rebuilt in 2008, but that should only add to the appeal of the Camaro.
The exterior and interior went through an overhaul as well. The bodywork was wrapped in a Bolero Red paint, the black vinyl roof is the original one, and the seats are specced in black vinyl with white accents, matched by the carpets and headliner.